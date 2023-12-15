DNA scientists at QUT have discovered a biological mechanism behind the reduction in the frequency ofmigraine chronic in subjects with this diagnosis after their gradual suspension of drugs for the pathology in question.

The results of the study were published in Clinical Epigenetics.

Chronic migraine: a new hope for reducing attacks

Professor Divya Mehta, a QUT geneticist from the Center for Genomics and Personalized Health in the School of Biomedical Sciences and the Center for Data Science at QUT, said chronic migraines represent a severe headache for around 2 % of the general population.

“Excessive use of acute headache pain medications and other medications is an important factor in the development and maintenance of chronic migraine,” experts say. Professor Mehta said.

“We classify migraine as chronic if the sufferer has headaches 15 or more days per month for three or more months of which eight days meet the migraine criteria, so it is a highly disabling type of migraine.”

“Working with colleagues at Leiden University Medical Center (LUMC) in the Netherlands, we set out to understand the process of migraine chronification whereby attacks become increasingly frequent in some migraine sufferers, and how this process could be reversed.”

“The research team studied longitudinal changes in DNA methylation, an epigenetic modification, which are chemical 'tags'; added to DNA molecules in response to environmental factors, including therapeutic drugs, that “change”; genes activated or deactivated.”

Co-first author and research molecular biologist and geneticist Dr Heidi Sutherland from QUT's Center for Genomics and Personalized Health and the School of Biomedical Sciences said the DNA was analyzed from blood taken from chronic migraine patients at start and after suspension of drug treatment for 12 weeks.

“Patients kept a headache diary and those who had a greater than 50% reduction in monthly headache and migraine days (responders) were compared with non-responders to identify changes in headache methylation. DNA associated with their response to treatment,” Dr. Sutherland said.

“Of all patients, 59.8% had reverted to episodic migraine by the end of the 12-week washout period.

“We found epigenetic changes in the HDAC4 gene associated with an average reduction in headache days following acute drug withdrawal and that decreased DNA methylation levels were associated with reduced headache days.

“Second, we found that DNA methylation in the MARK3 gene was associated with an average reduction in migraine days.” Lower levels of DNA methylation at baseline in the MARK3 trial were associated with a reduction in monthly migraine days and was shown to be a biomarker for predicting response.

Professor Mehta said the findings have huge clinical implications as they indicate that these genes could be new therapeutic targets for migraine.