In the most remote territories of Guatemala, in its rural areas that are difficult to access, the small stores that supply food to the population are full of sugary soft drinks and brightly colored bags, with famous television characters, full of nutrient-depleted chips. Buying fresh food is very expensive for the average person and with the few quetzales they have, they prefer to consume something that is apparently more attractive and aspirational than a plate of vegetables.

The knowledge that once allowed these people to grow their corn and beans, their cereals and fruits has been fading since colonial times, to the point that few people know what it means to be self-sufficient from the land. The poor quality of the water and the difficulty of having healthy conditions for cooking or providing regular baths for the little ones are factors that add to this complex picture that makes Guatemala today the country with the sixth highest prevalence of chronic malnutrition in the world and the first in the region.

“A national statistic from 2014 says that in Guatemala one in two children suffers from chronic malnutrition,” warns José Silva, director of the program. Guatemalans for Nutritionwho explains: “This means that one in two children does not have the adequate macronutrients for their brain to fully form. The impact of this on the child’s life is that they will not have the tools to develop. They will be children subject to poverty.”

In the news, acute malnutrition, the kind that is seen in more alarming symptoms such as the evidence of children’s bones and their swollen bellies, grabs more headlines because it is responsible for dozens of children dying each year. Chronic malnutrition is a more silent phenomenon, but no less harmful for that.

“If you compare two children aged 4, and one is well nourished and the other poorly nourished, it is easy to see that these two children will never have the same future. The one who is poorly nourished will not study in school or escape poverty. Scientists say that at 2 years of age, 80% of our brain is already developed, so a deficiency of nutrients and vitamins at an early age is a lifelong sentence. Nutrition is the basis of everything. Education programs will not have an effect if children are not better nourished,” says Lilli Ebner-Stoll, a German resident in Guatemala, who, faced with critical malnutrition figures, created a program with local communities Nutrilist, a fortified peanut butter supplement sold today in the most remote corners of the country.

Children eat the peanut butter-based supplement, Nutrilisto. Courtesy

But how did a country that is far from being a desert, a country that, despite some of the ravages of climate change, enjoys greenery and mountains, reach such levels of chronic malnutrition? José Silva, who has been working in the territory for years to combat this scourge, tries to analyse the phenomenon: “We are a complex country and there have been many challenges in implementing the hundreds of programmes that, on paper, have sought to combat chronic malnutrition. Communities live in territories that are difficult to access, they speak their own language, there is a complexity in providing infrastructure, there has been a historical abandonment by the State, there is a high prevalence of pregnancies in girls and adolescents who do not know how to nourish themselves and now have the responsibility of nourishing another human being,” he says.

Another factor that is added is that rural areas, for example in the coffee zone where the program works Guatemalans for Nutritionare places where there are no longer workers for the crops. “Young people no longer want to work the land. Since this part of the country borders Mexico, all the young people want to emigrate. Men who are able to work leave and send remittances,” explains Silva, who assures that with the money that comes in, rather than investing in eating well, families want to have cell phones and social networks. “Agricultural production has been affected by a new social model, we are teaching them to plant, when in the past that was learned there.”

A young man begins his walk from Nuevo Queja (Guatemala) to the United States, in July 2021. Rodrigo Abd (AP)

Lilli Ebner-Stoll from Nutrilisto agrees that the problem goes beyond poverty: “In rural areas, because the infrastructure is not good, there is nowhere to store fresh produce, there are no fruits, no vegetables, so there are only canned products. A lot of knowledge was lost due to internal migration and that loss of culture was combined with the food industry.” fast foodso attractive, so aspirational, that when you have the option of investing 10 quetzales in a basket of fruit or a soda, many choose the soda, because it gives them the feeling that it gives them energy.”

An overdiagnosed problem cries out for solutions

The problem of chronic malnutrition, which affects 46% of the population in Guatemala and rises to 60% in areas where there is a higher prevalence of indigenous communities, seems to be overflowing with data and diagnoses, but urgently calls for the implementation of actions that can make a real difference in the lives of thousands of children condemned by their poor nutrition.

“Through the research conducted by the Guatemalans for Nutrition program, we realized that malnutrition is not random, but rather responds to a model of 19 critical factors that we classify in five points. If there is no primary health care, if there are no actions on nutritional education, if there are no improvements in environmental sanitation and water quality, if there is no production, availability, biological use of food and if the monetary resource that arrives is not used properly, then there is malnutrition,” explains José Silva, who asserts that welfare models have not served any purpose and, on the contrary, have perpetuated problematic models where families prefer to maintain the malnutrition of their children in order to continue receiving bonuses and aid.

A Guatemalans for Nutrition worker measures a girl’s height. GPN

When Lilli Ebner-Stoll arrived in Guatemala, she began to investigate what global solutions could be applied locally in order to have a real impact on the malnutrition curve and came across the project Maniplus From anthropologist Ted Fisher: “He brought the concept of fortified peanut butter, which has been used for decades in crisis situations in Syria, Afghanistan and Gaza to help children and adults. Peanut butter has several benefits. In order for your body to properly absorb vitamins, you need a form of fat to improve bioavailability – taking a pill is not the same as taking vitamins in a vehicle like butter. In addition, it is a good source of protein and has a strong flavour, which helps mask the taste of iron and zinc to make it palatable. Finally, of the nuts, peanuts are the cheapest and have a long shelf life.”

Despite the advantages of the supplement, it had not been possible to continue distributing it in Guatemala due to lack of funding. That was when this German woman had the idea of ​​turning it into a consumer product, which at a very low cost (3 dollars, that is, 25 quetzales for a package for a week) would allow families to consume it without depending on someone to provide it for them. That is how Nutrilisto was born.

“We needed it to be a product that could be accessible, we had to think about packaging it, making it pretty, appealing, playing with the elements of that desire. We have co-created everything with the families: the flavor, the materials. From the beginning we chose packaging designed with mothers and grandmothers who do not read, because the reading and writing barrier is very high. The realities are very different,” explains Ebner-Stoll, who knows that her bet is not a structural solution, but at least it does allow children to gain time to eat better while more ambitious changes are made throughout Guatemala.

The second camp set up by Guatemalans for Nutrition to combat malnutrition. GPN

For their part, the Guatemalans for Nutrition camps, which plan to be open for three years in different territories, have already provided 12,000 services ranging from medical consultations, laboratories, workshops for educational promoters, to diplomas in food production. “In one year we enrolled 800 children under two years old and of the total number of children enrolled we have managed to recover 80%,” concludes Silva, aware that what is done will have to continue to be replicated by the community and supported by the State.