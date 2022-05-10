Every year in Italy about 1,200 people receive a diagnosis of Chronic lymphocytic leukemia (Llc), the most common type of haematological cancer that affects men twice as many as women, especially in the age group between 65 and 74 years. A slow-growing form of leukemia in which too many immature lymphocytes (a type of white blood cell) are found, mostly in the blood and bone marrow. Thanks to the progress of scientific research it is now possible to talk about remission of the disease and patients who are affected can recover a good quality of life. these are the themes at the center of a press conference entitled “Face to face with the CLL: a new beginning. Rewriting the history of patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia is now possible”, organized by AbbVietoday in Rome.

The data show – reports a company note – show that 1 out of 2 patients is free from progression of the disease up to 3 years after ending the treatment. “The follow-up data of the ‘Murano’ study, confirmed today by numerous experiences in clinical practice, highlight the benefits of a fixed duration of treatment for patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphatic leukemia and confirm the effectiveness of the innovative mechanism of action by venetoclax. Furthermore, fixed-duration treatment can result – compared to other available continuous therapies – in a reduced incidence of treatment-related adverse events, including Covid-19: several studies show, in fact, how the response to vaccination is higher in patients. who are in remission of the disease and free from therapy ”, declares Annalisa Iezzi, Medical Director of AbbVie Italy.

“The progress of scientific research and therapeutic innovations translate into a significant impact on the lives of patients”, declares Giuseppe Toro, president of Ail – Italian association against leukemia, lymphomas and myeloma. “An effective therapeutic management undoubtedly favors the improvement of the quality of life of the patient with CLL. The positive data available confirm the lower risk of disease progression and ensure that patients can return as soon as possible to lead a normal life, regaining possession of their daily lives “.

In this path it continues to be the doctor-patient relationship is central, especially in the management of a chronic disease and its evolution. “The active participation of doctors is also fundamental to improve patient involvement”, underlines Marco Vignetti, president of the Gimema Franco Mandelli Onlus Foundation (Italian group of adult hematological diseases). “The Covid-19 pandemic has posed unprecedented challenges in the management of patients with cancer and has increased the demand for digital health tools that facilitate remote monitoring of patients. Gimema – he remembers – has therefore recently developed the Gimema-Alliance platform to better understand patients’ needs, symptoms, ‘adherence to therapies and facilitate the management of patients in clinical practice ”.

The treatments available today – continues the note – offer positive implications also from the point of view of economic sustainability for the national health system and for the community. “A cost-therapy analysis, recently carried out in Italy, showed that a therapy with a defined duration of 24 months determines, for each patient treated, a reduction in the cost of drugs of about 31 thousand euros compared to a chronic therapy “, Underlines Claudio Jommi, professor of practice of Health policy at the SDA Bocconi School of Management.” This comparison was based on the data of the clinical studies of the therapies compared over a period of 37 months and on the prices of the drugs published in the Official Journal . While introducing, again on the basis of clinical trial data, a hypothesis of retreatment of the patient after therapy with a defined duration, there would still be a saving for the NHS equal to 23 thousand euros “.

“Listening to the voices of patients has transferred to me the importance that it can have to pass from a chronic treatment to one with a fixed duration. It is clear that our commitment must be to continue to support the voice of patients and guarantee all of them access to the most advanced therapies “, says Angela Ianaro, member of the Social Affairs Commission of the Chamber and professor of Pharmacology at the university. Federico II of Naples.

“Science, thanks to advances in research, has made incredible progress – continues Ianaro – making it possible to treat diseases that were incurable or chronic until recently, such as chronic lymphatic leukemia, and changing the lives of many patients and their family members. It is therefore desirable that the evaluation of a patient’s therapeutic approach looks at the impact in the short and long term, both in terms of health and quality of life, and that the evaluation of the cost of care is not limited to budgetary boundaries. annual. In this the Veneto Region, with the ‘Recommendations on the Llc’, represents an example to follow. Health and health, as well as research – he concludes – must be seen as an investment, and not simply as a cost, on which the development and sustainability of the whole society rest “.

“Improving the quality of life of patients thanks to innovative therapies is the goal of our work. We innovate in everything we do to address unmet needs, we invest in research and development of new therapies and solutions for a healthier world and a more sustainable healthcare. This also in the field of the most widespread and difficult to treat haematological diseases “, underlines Fabrizio Greco, CEO of AbbVie Italia.” In particular, in chronic lymphatic leukemia, we will soon be able to offer a solution not only to relapsed or refractory patients , but also to patients on their first treatment “.