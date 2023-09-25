On the occasion of the month of September, dedicated to raising awareness of blood cancers, AbbVie promotes ‘Face to face with LLC’: a discussion between doctors, patients, associations and psycho-oncologists to encourage dialogue in chronic lymphocytic leukemia, in light of the new treatment perspectives and current Italian challenges. The pharmaceutical company announced this in a note. The initiative benefits from the patronage of Ail (Italian Association against Leukemia, Lymphoma and Myeloma), Avis (Italian Blood Volunteers Association), Fondazione Gimema Onlus and the La Lampada di Aladino association. The objective – explains AbbVie – is to identify good practices and any relational, behavioral and healthcare gaps and to encourage doctor-patient communication.

Chronic lymphocytic leukemia – the note recalls – is a slowly progressive form of leukemia, due to which an excessive number of mature lymphocytes (a type of white blood cell) is detected, mainly in the blood and bone marrow. With an incidence of approximately 5 cases per 100 thousand inhabitants – the note details – it is the most common type of haematological cancer for which, in Italy, every year approximately 3,000 people receive a diagnosis of LLC. In particular, this type of haematological cancer affects men twice as often as women, especially in the age group between 65 and 74 years.

“The diagnosis of leukemia is a bolt from the blue in people’s lives – states Giuseppe Toro, president of Ail – and often patients and their families have to deal with a diagnosis of a pathology such as chronic lymphocytic leukemia which they are unaware of and which today, compared to a few years ago, it has undergone an important evolution. From diagnosis to therapeutic treatment, up to follow-up and treatment, the path of the patient suffering from LLC has changed. This leads us to reflect on new ways of interacting between patients and doctors, where a fundamental role is also played by the psycho-oncologist, who often intervenes where communication is not always exhaustive, or to accompany the patient or his caregiver to a new awareness and to living with their illness. ‘This is why we adhere to the initiative with conviction, driven as an association by our constant commitment to improving the quality of life of patients through new solutions, including recognizing the role of the psychologist as an integral part of the entire treatment path of the patient. patient”.

The initiative will be inaugurated by two think tanks, one reserved for patients and the other for clinicians: two occasions, in which the patients’ point of view will be collected separately from that of doctors with the aim of highlighting the first needs to be addressed . Psycho-oncologists will play a key role during the meetings, called upon to offer food for thought on the emotional and practical needs of patients and clinicians.

“Initiatives like these are also essential for doctors – underlines Marco Vignetti, President of the Gimema Franco Mandelli Onlus Foundation (Italian Group of Adult Hematological Diseases). Entrusting the clinician’s point of view with a role as important as that of the patient is fundamental today. From this perspective, time management, the completion of bureaucratic procedures and continuous professional updates can be crucial in the doctor-patient relationship. A path like this helps to facilitate patient follow-up and highlights how the haematologist’s quality of life and better communication with their patient are increasingly connected.”

‘Face to Face with the LLC’ – continues the note – will encourage the construction of concrete solutions which, through a comparison, from North to South, between doctors and patients will allow us to analyze what emerged in the think tanks to identify and represent common elements. Milan, Bari, Rome and Florence are the cities that will host the four road shows between 2023 and 2024 which will see the participation – in addition to patient associations, clinicians, behavioral experts and mediators – also of graphic facilitators called to translate complex concepts in clear and simple visual maps to support the construction of successful communication.

“Communication between hematologist and patient constitutes an important point in the treatment process – adds Davide Petruzzelli, president of Lampada di Aladino Ets – Effective communication allows you to build a real therapeutic alliance between the two parties in which patients are more aware on their health journey, precisely because they are correctly informed and educated”.

“We are really happy to be part of this journey which aims to improve doctor-patient dialogue in the fight against a haematological disease like CLL – comments Gianpietro Briola, president of Avis – The topic is particularly close to our hearts because thanks to our strong presence in the area, we have become a point of reference not only for blood donations, but also for the prevention and early diagnosis of tumors”.

Prevention and early diagnosis represent key elements in the fight against haematological diseases, in particular chronic ones such as CLL. “With this project – concludes Irma Cordella, Public Affairs Director AbbVie Italia – we believe we have taken an important step forward, focusing not only on clinical, but also management and emotional aspects of the disease. We are certain that from the dialogue between the different parties can give rise to interesting and shared proposals: a valid support for our research to be increasingly alongside patients and clinicians throughout the treatment process in chronic lymphocytic leukemia”.