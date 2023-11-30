Of Health editorial team

A new drug against these two forms of onco-haematological cancer which belong to Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphomas has been authorized by the Italian Medicines Agency

An additional therapeutic weapon against Leukemia

chronic lymphatic and lymphoma of marginal areatwo forms of onco-haematological tumors that belong to Non-Hodgkin lymphomas. The Italian Medicines Agency (AIFA) has authorized the drug Zanubrutinib in H band (provided in hospital facilities ed), a Bruton’s tyrosine kinase (BTK) inhibitor molecule discovered by BeiGene scientists.

The medicine, in monotherapy, is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia and for the treatment of adult patients with marginal zone lymphoma

who have received at least one previous therapy based on anti-CD20 antibodies.

Chronic lymphocytic leukemia Chronic lymphocytic leukemia is among them most common forms of leukemia: it affects around three thousand people every year, especially elderly people (on average 70 years old). This is a type of mature B-cell tumor in which a type of white blood cell, B lymphocytes abnormal, they are generated in the bone marrow and spread to the peripheral blood, bone marrow and lymphoid tissues.

Francesca Romana Mauro, associate professor at the Institute of Hematology of the Department of Translational and Precision Medicine of the La Sapienza University of Rome, says: «The approval of zanubrutinib by Aifa marks a important stage for patients suffering from chronic lymphocytic leukemia and for their doctors, who today have of a new oral, biological drugwith a profile of

favorable security – given the very low risk of cardiac complications – to treat their patients. This the

Marginal zone lymphoma The marginal zone lymphoma it’s a group of B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphomas, very rare And slow growingwhich arise in the marginal areas of the lymphatic tissue.

The neoplasm originates from B lymphocytes which are found in the marginal zone of the secondary lymphoid follicles present in the spleen, in the lymphoid tissues associated with the mucous membranes, such as the tonsils, and in the lymph nodes. It can arise at any age, but it is more frequent in the elderly population,

between 60 and 70 years old.

Zanubrutinib is the only BTK inhibitor approved in the European Union for marginal zone lymphoma, and now also by the Italian agency Aifa.

