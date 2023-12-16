In a clinical study on patients with chronic kidney disease, an experimental drug significantly reduced albuminuria – albumin in the urine, a sign of kidney damage – for 50% of participants. When the experimental drug was combined with a standard-of-care drug, 70% of participants reportedly experienced a significant reduction in albuminuria.

The results of research were published in The Lancet.

Chronic kidney disease: experimental drug gives good results

The study's lead author is Dr. Katherine Tuttle, clinical professor of nephrology at the University of Washington School of Medicine and executive director for research at Providence Inland Northwest Health in Spokane.

The drug candidate, BI 690517, is designed to inhibit the body's production of aldosterone, a hormone that balances sodium and potassium levels to help regulate blood pressure. Too much aldosterone, however, accelerates the progression of kidney disease.

The challenge, he explained, is that two classes of standard therapies for kidney disease, angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitors and angiotensin receptor blockers (ARBs), tend to increase aldosterone levels in the long term. Aldosterone inhibitors themselves, while reducing organ inflammation and preventing the progression of kidney disease to kidney failure, can allow potassium in the blood to reach dangerous levels, a state called hyperkalemia, among other unfavorable side effects.

These considerations shaped the study design.

“Participants had to take an ACE or ARB at the maximum tolerated dose for at least four weeks before they could participate in the study,” Tuttle said. “And we added another drug, an SGLT2 inhibitor called empagliflozin, as background therapy for participants.”

Although sodium-glucose cotransporter-2 (SGLT2) inhibitors were initially developed to lower blood sugar, they are powerful kidney-protective drugs. Tuttle called them “the biggest advances we've had in kidney disease in 30 years.” One of their secondary benefits, she noted, is mitigating the risk of hyperkalemia.

“This gave us the opportunity to test the effectiveness of BI 690517 in increasing kidney protection and also in reducing the main side effect that had limited the use of aldosterone-inhibiting agents,” Tuttle said. “Ensuring that participants had an SGLT2 inhibitor in the background was an important design feature.”

The study began in February 2022 and concluded in July 2023. All 714 enrolled had a formal diagnosis of kidney disease and were randomized to an initial eight-week therapy with empagliflozin or a matching placebo. Next, 586 participants were randomly assigned to receive BI 690517 at a daily dose of 3 mg, 10 mg, or 20 mg, or a matching placebo, for 14 weeks.

The measure of effectiveness was the reduction of albuminuria. A clinically significant reduction in albuminuria levels (30% or more) occurred in half of participants randomized to receive BI 690517 alone. The peak response was observed with doses of 10 mg. Substantially more participants, 70%, who received both BI 609517 and empagliflozin achieved clinically significant reductions in albuminuria.

In the study, BI 690517 was also associated with higher rates of hyperkalemia, compared to placebo, but most cases did not require medical intervention, the researchers wrote. Noting the apparent ameliorating effects of empagliflozin on hyperkalemia, they noted that “the magnitude of potassium reduction by empagliflozin is consistent with recently reported meta-analyses including nearly 50,000 participants.”

The discovery will serve as the basis for a Phase III clinical trial, led by Oxford Population Health in England, to test the drug candidate with 11,000 patient-participants worldwide, Tuttle said.

“We think these are very impactful results,” she said. “75% of all people on dialysis have diabetes or hypertensive kidney disease and these agents, if we can get it right in terms of awareness and access and detection at a stage where it's treatable could make dialysis almost obsolete . This is within reach.”

Tuttle and other study researchers recommended Boehringer Ingelheim, the manufacturer of BI 690517.

“We have known for several decades that aldosterone is a major culprit of inflammation and fibrosis in the kidneys and also in the heart. It was very difficult to achieve a treatment goal,” Tuttle said.