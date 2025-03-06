Dr. Lida Rodas, specialist of the Nephrology and Urology Service of the Clinic Barcelona Hospitaland Sergi Aragó, advanced practice nurse of chronic kidney disease (ERC) in the same institution, will participate in a live this Wednesday, March 12 at 4pm to address how to prevent ERC.

During the meeting, specialists will analyze the importance of early detection of this disease that causes the progressive and irreversible deterioration of renal function, affecting the ability of the kidneys to perform their work.

Interested persons can send their questions in advance through the Web page so that specialists respond during streaming.

In Spain it is estimated that there are about 50,000 people with chronic kidney disease, which means that, of each million citizens, 1,180 have the disease. Of these, half are transplanted and the other half is on dialysis.