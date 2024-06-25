Bayer announced that Aifa has admitted finerenone for reimbursement, a new drug for the treatment of chronic kidney disease, stages 3 and 4, associated with type 2 diabetes in adult patients with albuminuria, in addition to the standard of care. Finerenone – reports a note – received approval from the US FDA in July 2021, and from the European EMA in February 2022. The drug is the first selective non-steroidal antagonist of mineralocorticoid receptors (Mr), capable of inhibiting the transcription of pro-inflammatory and profibrotic genes. Chronic hyperactivation of mineralocorticoids during diabetic kidney disease, in fact, contributes to the worsening of organ dysfunction in MRC, hypertension, heart failure and myocardial infarction. Through the selective blockade of these receptors, finerenone exerts its anti-inflammatory and antifibrotic effect in the kidney, heart and vessels, where it also counteracts sodium retention and hypertrophic processes.

Chronic kidney disease (CKD) affects approximately 10% of the world’s population, particularly in old age. In Italy the prevalence in the adult population is around 7% – we read – MRC represents one of the main causes of morbidity and mortality worldwide, with type 2 diabetes as its main cause. It is characterized by its irreversibility and slow and progressive evolution. In our country, 40% of diabetic patients have Mrc which leads to gradual renal damage, hypertension, cardiovascular problems, leading to the terminal stage of the disease, i.e. dialysis or transplant. It is estimated that in Italy there are around 50 thousand dialysis patients. This, in addition to having a strong negative impact on patients’ survival and quality of life, also entails a significant burden on the sustainability of the NHS: a patient on hemodialysis costs around 40-50 thousand euros per year.

In the early stages, chronic kidney disease is usually asymptomatic. When symptoms appear, they may include nausea, vomiting, loss of appetite, weakness, sleep disturbances, decreased mental clarity, swelling of the feet and ankles. To slow down the progression of the disease towards the dialysis phase, in recent years – the note reports – research has focused on understanding the three pathophysiological processes of MRC associated with type 2 diabetes (T2D): metabolic, hemodynamic and inflammatory/fibrotic, highlighting the centrality of the latter. But if the standard of care (ACEi, ARB and SGLT2i) mainly intervenes on metabolic and hemodynamic mechanisms, the absence of therapeutic strategies for the inflammatory/fibrotic mechanism has given rise to the need to identify a solution in this sense. Hence the rationale for the development of finerenone.

“The tools that, up to now, we have available do not fully satisfy the needs of patients with chronic kidney disease associated with type 2 diabetes and of clinicians – states Luca De Nicola, full professor of Nephrology at the University of Campania L. Vanvitelli of Naples – Despite the recent introduction of gliflozines (SGLT2i), the risk of progression of the disease towards the dialysis phase still remains high. Gliflozines have certainly made an enormous step forward. They have, in fact, reduced the residual risk of traditional drugs. such as ACE inhibitors and ARBs from 42% to 38%. But the picture outlined highlights how urgent it was to identify further nephroprotective therapies, to respond to this important unmet need.”

“The targeted action of finerenone on inflammation and fibrosis, as a non-steroidal antagonist of the mineralocorticoid receptor, appears to be complementary to the therapies currently available – explains Paola Fioretto, professor of Internal Medicine at the University of Padua – The current therapies, which represent the standard of treatment, act mainly on metabolic and hemodynamic mechanisms, while inflammatory and fibrotic processes, which play a crucial role in the progression of chronic kidney disease, were not influenced by any therapeutic strategy before the arrival of finerenone The therapeutic armamentarium therefore guarantees a more complete nephroprotection”.

The FIDELIO – DKD pivotal study (published in the New England Journal of Medicine in October 2020) – details the note – evaluated the efficacy and safety of finerenone versus placebo in slowing the progression of chronic kidney disease and in CV protection in patients with Mrc and type 2 diabetes. FIDELIO – DKD is a multicentre, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial, which enrolled 5,674 patients pre-treated with the maximum tolerated dose of ACE inhibitors or ARBs for 4 weeks. Patients were eligible based on the presence of persistent albuminuria (from ≥30mg/g to ≤5000 mg/g), eGFR – estimated Glomerular Filtration Rate between 25 and 75 mL/min/1.73m and potassium ≤4.8 mmol/L , and were randomized to finerenone (between 10mg and 20mg/day, depending on blood potassium and eGFR values) or placebo, with a median follow-up of 2.6 years.

The primary endpoint was the time to the first composite event of renal failure, reduction in eGFR>40% from baseline for more than 4 weeks, or renal death. The secondary endpoint was a composite of cardiovascular death, nonfatal myocardial infarction, nonfatal stroke, or hospitalization for heart failure. A particularly important aspect, which strengthens the results of the study, is the level of impairment of the enrolled population: 83% of patients were at very high risk and 15% at high risk. The primary endpoint of the FIDELIO – DKD Study was fully achieved, demonstrating a significant effect of finerenone on the slowdown of kidney disease, as well as the secondary endpoint, an indicator of cardiovascular protection.13

“The recent FIDELIO-DKD pivotal trial, which enrolled a more representative sample of patients with MRC in stages 3-4, associated with type 2 diabetes and albuminuria despite optimal therapy with ACE inhibitors or sartans, fully met the expectations of the nephrological community – underlines Loreto Gesualdo, full professor of Nephrology at the Aldo Moro University of Bari – The study demonstrated a significant decrease of 18% in the primary composite endpoint (ESRD – End Stage RenalDisease, persistent reduction ≥40% in GFR, death from renal causes), associated with a marked and persistent antialbuminuric effect. As further confirmation of the nephroprotective effect of finerenone, the relative reduction, corrected for placebo, of the urinary albumin/creatinine ratio (UACR) in patients randomized to finerenone was was 31% at month 4. The secondary composite endpoint (CV death, non-fatal myocardial infarction, non-fatal stroke or hospitalization for heart failure) was also fully achieved demonstrating a significant effect of finerenone in CV protection. Furthermore, the study demonstrated an excellent safety profile of the drug.”

Finerenone has therefore demonstrated an important protective capacity both renal and cardiovascular in patients with Ckd associated with T2D, in the presence of good safety. This interest has been widely recognized by the recent introduction of finerenone within the latest Guidelines of the ADA – American Diabetes Association and KDIGO – Kidney Disease Improving Global Outcomes societies, and in the consensus document between these societies. A crucial theme, discussed and explained through the construction of new therapeutic algorithms by the scientific societies mentioned, was to position finerenone as the third ‘pillar’ for the management of CKD, with persistent albuminuria, associated with T2D, on the basis of the important and promising preclinical evidence.

“The evolution of the multifactorial strategy therefore involves the use of RASis (renin-angiotensin system inhibitors) and an SGLT2i, currently recognized as standard of care in this patient setting, with the addition of a non- steroid, finerenone, to further reduce the high residual risk – continues Gesualdo – In the ADA-KDIGO consensus document finerenone therefore enters the therapy algorithm as ‘Additional risk-based therapy’, on top of the first line of treatment. The extremely relevant fact is that we are talking about a population of patients at high risk, characterized by an advanced stage of the disease (stages 3 and 4) and persistent albuminuria (≥30 mg/g)”. Finally, in addition to the nephrological and diabetological ones, also in the field of cardiovascular prevention, the ESC – European Society of Cardiology Guidelines recommend, for the first time, the use of finerenone with the highest level of recommendation and evidence, both in patients with CKD associated with T2D for the prevention of CV events and renal damage, and in those with chronic heart failure.

“With the introduction of finerenone in our country, we are pleased to make available to clinicians and patients a new therapeutic solution capable of bringing an important change in the management of such an insidious pathology as chronic kidney disease associated with type 2 diabetes – declares Arianna Gregis, Country Division Head Pharmaceuticals of Bayer Italia – This achievement makes us particularly proud, because we are entering the nephrology area for the first time with a unique therapeutic treatment of its kind, demonstrating, once again, how the continuous commitment of Bayer in the search for innovative solutions, is able to address the unmet needs of some pathologies, provide concrete help to patients and contribute to the sustainability of the healthcare system”. “For this reason, we are convinced – concludes Gregis – that it is necessary to continue along this path of innovation on various fronts: scientific, organizational, therapeutic and technological. For Bayer, innovating means creating a constant exchange between industry, innovative research entities, clinicians and It is crucial to share experiences and expertise to develop solutions that best meet patient needs.”