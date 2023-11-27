Of Chiara Bidoli

The alarm was raised by pediatricians at the last Italian Congress of Paediatrics where it was demonstrated that not only are they more widespread but also earlier, even under the age of 2

Chronic intestinal inflammatory diseases (IBD) in children are no longer considered rare diseases, as they were until recently: they are constantly growing and involve 1 in 2,000 children in Western Europe. To confirm this trend Marco Gasparetto, Associate Professor of Pediatric Gastroenterology in Norwich (United Kingdom), who spoke at the last Italian Congress of Paediatrics where he underlined that Not only are we recording an increase in cases, but we are seeing their onset earlier and earlier, even in children under 6 years of age, even under 2 years of age.

What are Mici These are complex and multi-factorial pathologies. The two main forms are the

Crohn’s disease

(Mc) and the

ulcerative colitis

(Rcu), although unclassified forms are becoming more and more frequent. The most frequent symptoms are weight loss, abdominal pain, diarrhea, presence of blood in the stool and delayed pubertal development. Approximately 25% of Chronic Inflammatory Bowel Diseases are diagnosed in pediatric age and the pre-adolescent-adolescent age (11-13 years) is the most frequently affected. However, the increase in incidence is occurring in all groups of minors, with cases found even in the very first years of life. The current incidence of Crohn’s disease, which together with ulcerative colitis represents the main disease phenotype, varies from 1.3 to 6 cases per 100,000 children in Europe. Italy is among the countries with an incidence still intermediate ranging from 1.3 to 2.3 patients per 100,000 children. However, the trend is constantly increasing and according to recent Canadian work continuing at this rate in 2030 we could arrive at an overall prevalence of 150 cases per 100,000 children explains Annamaria Staiano President of the Italian Society of Paediatrics. See also Smoking increases the risk for 56 diseases (but those who quit in 10 years come back as non-smokers)

The Western diet is under attack The increase in pediatric cases is a trend that involves all industrialized or industrializing countries and which brings attention to the Western diet as one of the most relevant risk factors in the development of these pathologies. The clear increase in incidence that we are witnessing after the industrial revolution in industrialized countries and the new peak that is occurring in developing countries, which previously seemed not to be affected by the pathology, demonstrating a real epidemic, implies the intervention of environmental factors. And we know that since the industrial revolution, progressive globalization has led to a large-scale diffusion of the model western dietwhich is characterized by increased food intake, higher content of fats and refined carbohydrates, low fiber content and reduced intake of fruit and vegetables. In addition,



The consumption of canned food rich in emulsifiers and preservatives ended up under the magnifying glass, as there is different evidence that demonstrate the pro-inflammatory potential of these substances at the intestinal level. Therefore, the development of nutritional regimes capable of inducing and maintaining the remission of IBD is becoming a primary objective of research. Moreover, evidence is accumulating on how the Mediterranean diet can have a preventive role in the development of chronic intestinal inflammatory diseases and for this reason its adoption should be recommended from the early years, underlines Staiano. See also Epilepsy, new data on effective therapy also in the elderly and in post-stroke

Symptoms in children They must be differentiated between the two subtypes. In the case of Ulcerous rectocolitis the most common symptom at the onset of the disease is rherrhagia (blood in the stool) associated or not with diarrhea characterized by pulpy or semi-liquid stools, urgent bowel movements and abdominal pain which, in the most severe forms, can be accompanied by fever and weight loss – explains Staiano -. In the Crohn’s disease (MC) at onset the symptoms tend to be very insidious, especially in the case of exclusive involvement of the small intestine and the child may present reduced height and weight growth as the only symptom. CD can have a subtle course capable of delaying the diagnosis for up to several months. In some cases there may be episodes of recurrent cramp-like abdominal pain, often nocturnal and sometimes the picture can simulate that of acute appendicitis with fever. Among the most frequent symptoms are, also in this case, the urgency of evacuation and mucus-blood diarrhoea.

Mice in pediatric and adult age: the differences Pediatric cats have different characteristics from those of adults. The onset in most cases is more severe, with involvement of multiple intestinal segments and the need to resort to therapy early which includes the use of immunosuppressive and biological drugs, even in combination. Plus, children often need surgery more often and earlier than adults, says Staiano. Being multifactorial diseases till today there are no validated prevention protocols, but there are lifestyle recommendations. The dietary model that allows you to maximize the prevention of intestinal inflammation is represented, as already mentioned, by the Mediterranean diet, also limiting saturated fats from milk and avoiding foods or drinks containing large quantities of emulsifiers, such as sauces, fast food, margarines, ice creams. If we consider other risk factors, it is necessary to limit the use of antibiotics as far as possible in the very first years of life and to implement the spread of breastfeeding, which seems to have a protective role, concludes the president of paediatricians. See also The longevity diet: what to eat to gain a decade

The causes between epigenetics and environmental factors Genetic, epigenetic, environmental and immunological factors have been identified among the causes of IBD development but studies are still ongoing. What is known is that they are immune-mediated diseases, that is, diseases in which the immune system triggers inflammatory responses against its own body. For the moment no definitive cure is available although numerous new treatments have been developed. To date, more than 240 related genetic mutations have been identified, but they explain less than a third of cases, which has further stimulated research focused on epigenetics and environmental factors. In particular, diet and its role in the modulation of the intestinal flora represents a continually expanding area of ​​research, although a protective or preventive role of specific dietary models has not been demonstrated to date, explains Marco Gasparetto.

