Inform, assist and support patients suffering from chronic inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD) in everyday life, answer their questions on the management of the disease in everyday life, from nutrition to sexuality. This is the goal of GI-point.it, the first information and lifestyle site for people with Mici, promoted by Takeda Italia. An initiative – reads a company note – that goes beyond disease awareness: the site is proposed as a hub of practical information, with the e-magazine ‘Vivere con le Ibd’, unique services and tools, and an entire section devoted to short bowel syndrome as a patient or as a caregiver.

To create the portal, Takeda Italia focused on the needs of patients – the company explains – by listening to patient associations: the initiative was born with the patronage of the Italian Group for the study of chronic intestinal inflammatory diseases (Ig -Ibd), Amici Onlus (National Association for Chronic Inflammatory Bowel Diseases) and the Un filo per la vita Onlus association. Those with chronic inflammatory bowel disease, such as Crohn’s disease or ulcerative colitis, need to have a useful, simple and intuitive tool ‘just a click away’ to answer questions on everyday issues.

“Digital innovation is transforming health from a simple ‘state’ to a daily practice, which passes through digital tools – says Salvo Leone, general manager of Amici Onlus – That of looking for information on your own with your smartphone, without having to go to the doctor, it is a trend that obviously does not only affect our country, but is definitely a global trend. If conducted without criteria, it can turn out to be a very dangerous habit and for this reason the patient or citizen must be helped to understand what information and the sources to turn to in order to be guided in the choice. Amici Onlus considers it important that the patient is adequately informed, from the moment of diagnosis. Only by receiving correct and timely, but above all authoritative information, can he make adequate choices to better manage his own pathology ” .

Hence the idea of ​​giving life to the e-magazine ‘Vivere con le Ibd’, a real online lifestyle magazine, updated monthly. The e-magazine – continues the note – will address all aspects of life, from work to nutrition, from sexuality to pregnancy, from professional time management to travel organization: issues that often, for those suffering from Ibd, are difficult to discuss with your doctor or loved ones. The information contained is based on up-to-date scientific literature. The site is also aimed at caregivers, to help them better understand how to behave with those affected by these diseases, and to clinicians, to contribute to the doctor-patient dialogue.

Another unique and important element of the site – Takeda remarks – is the Ibd Disk, a tool that helps patients assess the impact of the disease on their quality of life, both from a physical and psychological-social point of view, and to keep track changes that occur over time. The Ibd Disk created for GI-point.it (downloadable from the site) is an adaptation of the tool used by clinicians especially in the context of clinical trials, and can be useful for the patient to prepare for an interview with the gastroenterologist, to report a picture more complete than your general state of health. There are also video animations and a Faq section, with direct answers to patients’ most frequently asked questions about the management of the disease.

“Ibd are chronic diseases that mainly affect the intestine, in which phases of remission and exacerbation alternate – explains Flavio Caprioli, general secretary of the Ig-Ibd scientific society – The most common symptoms are often disabling: they include abdominal pain and diarrhea with weight loss in patients with Crohn’s disease, and colitis with rectal bleeding and urgency to defecate in patients with ulcerative colitis. Today the IBDs affect a total of about 250 thousand people in Italy, but it is estimated that the prevalence will double by 2030 “. They arise at a young age: “The greatest incidence occurs between the ages of 15 and 45, at the height of training or professional life. Furthermore, as regards Crohn’s disease, we are observing an increase in new cases in the pediatric population – notes the specialist – The good news is that, thanks to the therapies currently available, we are able to maintain a good degree of remission in the majority of cases. raise awareness among the population, it is certainly an excellent aid “.

Another section of GI-point.it is dedicated to short bowel syndrome (Sbs), a rare condition that leads to the reduction of the bowel’s ability to absorb nutrients. The site contains information on the causes and consequences of the disease, with the aim of helping the patient to improve its management and, consequently, also their quality of life. Not only that: spreading knowledge about SBS and its complications can also sensitize caregivers and doctors on the importance of dealing with it in the most appropriate way.

“Patients with SBS face problems such as malnutrition, micronutrient deficiency, water-electrolyte balance disorders, and in some cases it is necessary to resort to parenteral nutrition – underlines Sergio Felicioni, president of Un filo per la vita Onlus – Sbs is a rare disease of which very little is spoken and a reliable site, in which patients and their loved ones can find reliable and verified medical-scientific content, represents an important resource for obtaining support and guidance on an informative level “.

“This initiative confirms Takeda’s great commitment in gastroenterology – concludes Stefano Sommella, Head of GI Business Unit of Takeda Italy – The site is in fact a further step forward in the long path undertaken by the company, with the aim of improving more and more the level of care and the quality of life of patients, through the provision of useful, updated and dynamic information compared to traditional disease awareness sites. A step that is added to the one already reached with the LinkedIn page Takeda Ibdpoint, which to date a community of over 5,500 followers “.