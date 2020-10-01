If the dead body is examined, the reason for his death is revealed. Symptoms of heart attack, cancer or brain stroke or sugar due to which the person has died can be seen in the scan. But there is also a disease whose symptoms cannot be revealed even by a scan. While the same disease is also the major cause of all diseases.

Do not forget to consider chronic inflammation as a common disease

Chronic inflammation is a disease that is generally considered to be mild but in fact it is the root of all major diseases. In a report quoting expert James Dilliard, it has been said that “all major diseases, heart attack, cancer and sugar etc. appear to be equal in one cause and this is part of chronic inflammation”. Psychologist and drug scientist Professor Sky Chilton says, “Evidence suggests that inflammation of the joints is rapidly increasing certain types of allergies and diseases like asthma.” The increase in the percentage of increase of these diseases shows that chronic inflammation is increasing.

According to experts, this disease is the root of major diseases

Experts say that redness of the body, feeling of heat, swelling of the body due to infection etc. are symptoms of chronic inflammation. When a person has a wound, the white cells of his blood get accumulated to surround and protect the wound. This response is seen in response to this action of white cells. Similarly, when someone has pneumonia or some other infection, these white cells gather around the bacteria of infection. At that time, a case of inflammation also appears.

