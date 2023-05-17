When we get hit or bitten by a mosquito, we can observe first-hand the external part of an inflammation process. The affected area becomes red, hot, hurts or itches and increases in size. If all goes well, as the days progress, that area will gradually recover its normal appearance. The same thing happens with inflammations caused by an infection, such as a throat infection, or if we suffer a sprained ankle: it will be there where you notice it and not on a shoulder. In all these cases, we see and feel that inflammation that is in a specific area.

However, it is increasingly common to come across headlines that warn of another type of inflammation that is more difficult to understand. We read that certain foods or diets cause inflammation, just like stress or lack of sleep. This inflammation is a negative inflammation, related to multiple diseases, something that in principle we would be interested in avoiding. But is it related to inflammation from when we suffer an injury or are we talking about something different? What part of the body is inflamed, for example, if we sleep badly continuously?

The answer to the first question is yes. Inflammation is a set of physiological responses that organisms have to try to maintain stability (homeostasis), explains Jaime Millán, senior scientist at the CSIC. That stability consists of maintaining certain variables such as blood pressure, temperature or glucose levels within an “acceptable” range, something for which we have autonomous mechanisms. However, when these mechanisms are overwhelmed and fail to maintain that regulation, the inflammatory response appears, which is mainly “a protection and defense mechanism,” says Millán, deputy director of the Severo Ochoa Center for Molecular Biology (CBM) at the University Autonomous of Madrid.

When it’s not well controlled [su duración o su magnitud]inflammation is exaggerated and produces diseases Marcos López Hoyos, president of the Spanish Society of Immunology

Researcher and nutritionist Pedro Carrera-Bastos, co-author of a study published in the journal Nature On the relationship of multiple diseases to chronic inflammation, he is clear on this point: even though we are now looking at the bad part of inflammation—for example, when it becomes chronic—the process itself is essential to our survival. “The problem would be in not being able to carry out an inflammatory process. If our ancestors had not been able to activate an inflammatory response whenever it was needed, we would probably be extinct as a species,” he notes.

The problem comes when this inflammation does not work properly, it is not resolved once the problem it came to treat is solved or when, being exposed to constant inflammatory stimuli, it lengthens over time. The president of the Spanish Society of Immunology (SEI), Marcos López Hoyos, speaks of control and regulation as keys in this transition from good to bad inflammation: “When it is not well controlled —its duration or its magnitude—, the inflammation is exaggerated and produces diseases”, he summarizes.

From the localized to the systemic

Going back to the question of what exactly is inflaming us when the origin of that inflammation is not a bite but, for example, being subjected to constant stress, Jaime Millán, from the CBM, explains that the local inflammatory signals sent by the cells of the immune system that are close to the bite (for example) can on other occasions be induced systemically, throughout the body. This can occur due to an infection (we would speak here of sepsis), but also “progressively, but constantly, in response to stress or unhealthy lifestyle habits,” says Millán. In this type of inflammation, our body is permanently on alert, issuing danger signals and sending immune cells throughout the body in response.

To better understand how and why this happens, let’s follow the path of inflammation, from the blow to the throbbing bump. Faced with a problem or a threat, who gives the alarm? The main sensors of these stress signals (infections, tissue breaks, blows, etc.) that can trigger an inflammatory response are, on the one hand, the cells of the immune system found in the tissues, responsible for a type of immunity more primitive and called innate; and, on the other hand, the sensory neurons, which detect external stimuli of various types, elaborates Millán. All these cells, which have seen the threat firsthand, trigger inflammatory mediators that activate the rest of the cells necessary to “orchestrate the inflammatory response.”

Here is an important detail: neither these mediators nor the rest of the cells that are activated have seen that initial threat. That is to say, whoever sees the problem in question (detects the molecules of a bacterium, for example) emits numerous messages that reach the rest of the cavalry, which is put into action. “The initial activation is amplified and activates many more cells, especially the innate immune system,” says Millán.

From acute to chronic

In the example of a bite or blow, the usual thing is that this inflammation, in addition to being localized, is acute and transitory. That is, it starts quickly and is resolved in a short period of time. When it is not resolved, due to an uncontrolled problem or because we are constantly receiving these inflammatory stimuli, the inflammation becomes chronic.

This can happen because those messengers that we talked about before, mediators such as inflammatory cytokines, are also secreted by cells “that are under some type of stress or deregulation of their natural balance or homeostasis”, points out the deputy director of the CBM. As an example, Millán cites fat-filled adipocytes in adipose tissue. “If the fat storage capacity of these cells exceeds a certain threshold, a stress response occurs within these cells that triggers the secretion of inflammatory cytokines in a chronic rather than an acute manner,” he explains. “The cells of the immune system throughout the body are chronically activated, as if we had a very weak but persistent infection over time.”

This chronification ends up producing diseases. Millán provides another example: “High cholesterol levels, a sedentary life, etc., cause lipids to accumulate inside the walls of blood vessels. This generates the secretion of inflammatory signals that attract immune cells that migrate to these places of lipid accumulation as if it were a focus of infection. But instead of doing so temporarily, they do so slowly and steadily and accumulate inside the vessel in a process that takes years, contributing to the formation of atherosclerotic plaques that can end up blocking the bloodstream”, he explains. If another source of chronic emission of inflammatory mediators is added to this, this arteriosclerosis will accelerate, he adds. These foci can be the aforementioned adipocytes or, for example, “a mouth in very poor condition that is full of bacteria and therefore always inflamed.”

It is this type of inflammation, the chronic one, that all those articles full of advice talk about. “Currently, low-grade systemic chronic inflammation is being given a lot of importance,” says Carrera-Bastos. According to this nutritionist and researcher, the interest is due, on the one hand, to the fact that this type of inflammation does not usually produce signs or symptoms, which is why in many cases it goes unnoticed. In addition, this chronic inflammation provokes attention because it is involved in so many diseases: “Type II diabetes, non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, chronic kidney disease, cardiovascular diseases, various types of cancer, sarcopenia, osteoporosis, osteoarthritis, depression, and neurodegenerative diseases.” list the expert.

López Hoyos, from the SEI, agrees: “We immunologists are doing a lot of research right now because we are seeing that, when that part is deregulated, that pathological inflammation occurs that has a lot to do with the disease and that alters all the components of the adaptive immune response that we studied before,” he says.

Nutrition in the spotlight

Taking into account that 50% of deaths that occur in the world are attributable to diseases related to inflammation, it makes sense to want to do everything possible to prevent or reduce it. That is why all those articles appear that place some food almost as a magical antidote, often with little scientific basis. Is there any food that can save us from chronic inflammation? “Before worrying about knowing which foods, nutrients, bioactive compounds, and diets are capable of reducing or resolving inflammation,” Carrera-Bastos recommends looking at the main promoters of a low-grade chronic inflammatory state and trying to act there first. place: pollution, tobacco, inadequate sleep, psychological stress, physical inactivity, obesity and an incorrect diet.

“In this sense, and according to various intervention and epidemiological studies, non-pharmacological interventions that prevent, reduce or resolve inflammation are smoking cessation, some stress control strategies (such as yoga, Tai Chi, meditation or simply passing more time in green spaces), adequate sleep, physical exercise, decreased body fat (especially visceral fat, which is located mainly in the abdominal cavity along with organs such as the liver and pancreas) and a healthy diet, which provides all necessary nutrients”, he lists. That is, before looking for anti-inflammatories, it is better to eliminate the sources of inflammation.

After you have intervened in these lifestyle aspects, you can delve further into specific “nutritional strategies” if you wish. In other words, rather than superfoods with quasi-magical qualities, it would be more convenient to focus on food in general. “There are diets that promote inflammation and others that are associated with a decrease in these inflammatory mediators in patients, of which of course the Mediterranean diet is the main exponent,” says Jaime Millán.

Numerous investigations on inflammation are focusing on this area, nutrition, explains the CSIC scientist, who is confident that “intestinal bacteria based on different types of bacteria” will be described in detail in the coming years. food and its effect on the immune system. The effect of the different diets on the composition of the intestinal microbiota will also be known”.

[Los ácidos grasos omega-3] have been shown to reduce several analytical parameters of inflammation and improve the clinical picture of some chronic inflammatory diseases

As an example, he explains that a diet rich in ultra-processed foods “alters and decreases the diversity of the microbiota”, since these are foods that do not need as much bacteria to be digested and absorbed, therefore the nutrients available for their digestion decrease. survival in the intestine. This has a pro-inflammatory effect, since “the lower the population of our own and beneficial bacteria, the greater the possibility of being colonized by pathogenic bacteria that signal the immune system and produce inflammation,” he explains.

Regarding the nutrients that seem to be emerging as better when it comes to fighting inflammation, Carrera-Bastos mentions omega-3 fatty acids, “which have already been shown to reduce several analytical parameters of inflammation and improve the clinical picture of some chronic inflammatory diseases, such as rheumatoid arthritis. Even so, before starting to eat sardines, mackerel, salmon and horse mackerel, it is worth remembering his first piece of advice: look at the rest of the inflammatory promoters and try to reduce them if possible (this is not always the case). Sardines, after all, are not an elixir that will neutralize the hours we spend sitting down or the effects of living continuously under stress.

You can follow THE COUNTRY Health and Well-being in Facebook, Twitter and instagram.