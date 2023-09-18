Marta woke up one day with her entire body covered in hives and “an unbearable itching and burning sensation.” She had not eaten anything different from what she normally eats, nor had she felt unwell the previous days. Therefore, she did not understand what could have caused such a “brutal” reaction on her skin. She got her “biggest scare” when she looked in her mirror. «She had her upper lip and eyes as if they had beaten me. “Very swollen,” she remembers.

After a few visits to different specialists and many other tests that lasted for several more weeks and during which the hives and itching did not completely disappear, Marta was diagnosed with chronic urticaria, “a skin condition that is precisely characterized due to the sudden appearance of hives in different parts of the body, accompanied by intense itching and, sometimes, inflammation of the lips and eyelids (angioedema)”, summarized in the Spanish Society of Allergology and Clinical Immunology (SEAIC).

This disease, “of unknown origin and which usually significantly affects the quality of life of patients,” is considered chronic when the symptoms last more than six weeks. Currently there is no cure, “although in the vast majority of cases this urticaria disappears on its own over the years without leaving any type of sequelae,” they point out at the University of Navarra Clinic (CUN).

These are the keys to a disease, “of autoimmune origin in a significant percentage of cases”, which mainly affects middle-aged women (twice as many as men) and which in the most serious manifestations can even lead to episodes of anxiety and depression. «It can be very frustrating, especially at first. Thinking that you have to live your entire life with your body full of hives and a constant itch, not to mention the great emotional impact of looking at yourself in the mirror every morning and not recognize you,” they argue in the Association of People Affected by Chronic Urticaria.

Symptoms



The most frequent consist of “the almost daily appearance of hives or hives all over the body, sometimes accompanied by angioedema. If the swelling is very intense, it can even produce a complete deformation of the face, which represents a significant alteration in the patient’s quality of life,” the CUN insists.

Although not as common, chronic hives can also cause inflammation of the tongue or glottis and, as a result, the person may have breathing difficulties. “In that case, you should go to an emergency service immediately,” the specialists warn. In approximately half of the cases, it is the body itself (autoimmune mechanism) that causes the body’s cells to release histamine and develop all these symptoms, which last at least two and a half months. Unlike chronic urticaria, so-called acute urticaria passes in two or three days.

The causes



Specialists – chronic urticaria is usually treated by allergists – recognize that in most cases it is impossible to determine the causes that trigger this disease. «There is a type of hives that are called physical that occur in the area where the skin comes into contact with some physical stimulus (cold, vibration, pressure, water, sun exposure…), but in the case of chronic, as skin lesions appear without interruption, we look for factors that can trigger it, such as certain foods or stressful situations. And this lack of answers usually causes anguish and emotional destabilization in the patient. Although there is still no specific treatment for this disease, what is known is that there are factors that can worsen it, such as taking non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (aspirin, ibuprofen and derivatives) and antibiotics.

In any case, during outbreaks it is usually advised “not to take foods rich in histamine (fermented, preserved, seafood…) or those that release this substance such as strawberries, chocolate or nuts,” they specify in the Spanish Society of Clinical Immunology, Pediatric Allergology and Asthma (SEICAP).

Forecast



In general, an isolated episode of acute urticaria without swelling of the lips and eyelids “does not have any repercussions nor does it require further evaluation by a doctor. But if it does not improve or is accompanied by significant angioedema or the cause is suspected to have been a food or medication, then a study by an allergist is necessary,” they clarify in the CUN.

Treatment



In the case of chronic urticaria, what is treated are the symptoms, not the disease. The first line of treatment is antihistamines and, depending on the severity of the condition, it can also be accompanied by corticosteroids. Specialists recommend being consistent with the prescribed treatment so that it is truly effective.