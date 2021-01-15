WORLD: Many patients with chronic fatigue syndrome say they have the condition even though a doctor has never made the diagnosis.

Carmen disc arch: Because there is often very little knowledge about the disease among doctors. For a long time CFS was misclassified as a mental illness and mentioned in the same breath as burnout. Often times it is also misdiagnosed as depression, or it is said to be people who do not cope well with stress. On the one hand, CFS comprises a large number of symptoms, on the other hand, there are few objectively tangible indications of the disease in the patient.

WORLD: Assuming you haven’t gotten going for days and you’re constantly exhausted. Is that CFS?