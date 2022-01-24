To make new bio-digital therapies for chronic diseases available to patients around the world. With this goal Polifarma spa and the startups daVinci Digital Therapeutics srl and daVi DigitalMedicine srl announce the start of a collaboration, an Italian alliance that aims at the development and commercialization of Digital Drug Supports and Digital Therapeutics associated with or combined with prescription drugs, the result of Research and Development programs in which universities, scientific associations and patient organizations will also collaborate. The first projects will be launched in 2022 and will concern the treatment of arterial hypertension and insomnia.

“The Digital Therapeutics, digital medical prescription therapies in which the active ingredient is represented by software and not by chemical or biological molecules, are one of the emerging fields of the new digital medicine with the greatest opportunities to transform the therapy of patients with chronic diseases“, explains Massimo Beccaria, co-founder and CEO of daVinci Digital Therapeutics.

While “i Digital Drug Supports – remember a note – they are medical devices based on digital applications able to create the best conditions for the use of the drug by the patient through recollection of the intake, training on inhalation or ingestion methods, sharing experiences with other patients previously treated, communication with the doctor, social support from family members, management of any unwanted events associated with use of the drug “.

“Polifarma – declares the CEO of the company, Andrea Bracci – intends to make an innovative contribution to improving the management and treatment of chronic diseases through the association of its own drugs with digital applications for the purposes of monitoring or treating diseases. Using the opportunities of new digital technologies, we want to complete a first cycle of our business evolution started in the middle of the last decade and qualify as one of the first R&D companies of bio-digital therapies“.

“daVinci, daVi and Polifarma – he claims Giuseppe Recchia, co-founder and CEO of daVinci Digital Therapeutics and daVi DigitalMedicine – share the same vision that the patient with chronic disease can reach the best possible level of quality of life and health through the integration of different health technologies based on chemistry, biotechnology and today also digital, able to control and modulate biological processes, to guide and personalize treatments based on data and to promote changes in health-oriented behaviors. The partnership with Polifarma now makes it possible to realize this vision and to offer new health opportunities to patients with chronic diseases, who become a leading player in this digital transformation of health and therapy “, he underlines.

“Partnerships between pharmaceutical and digital therapy companies are at the basis of the development of this new sector of medicine”, highlights Beccaria.

“In Polifarma – adds Bracci – we believe that digital technologies can offer new and exciting ways to help patients with chronic diseases manage and improve their healthalute. We are pleased to collaborate with startups such as daVinci Digital Therapeutics and daVi DigitalMedicine to create bio-digital therapies based on the association between our drugs and medical devices developed together and we believe that the collaboration between business, startup, academia and civil society represents a new engine. development of our country and a primary way to achieve the objectives of the Pnrr “, the National Recovery and Resilience Plan.” Drug Digital Supports and Digital Therapeutics associated or combined with our drugs – he continues – represent an excellent completion of our pipeline and of our portfolio and reflect our patient-centered approach to treating chronic diseases that increasingly represent a global health emergency. “

“This collaboration – observes Recchia again – rrepresents an important step in the development of the new model, based on patient-generated Big Data, of health management that today we call ‘digital medicine and that in a few years we will simply call’ Medicine ‘”.

The digital applications covered by the agreement are classified as medical devices and represent Digital Medicine products such as: Digital Drug Supports, Digital Self-Management, Education & Supports, Digital Therapeutics, Digital Monitoring, details the note.