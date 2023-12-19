Of Maria Giovanna Faiella

The life of patients with obstacles, between waiting lists and costs to be borne, difficulty in obtaining diagnoses, visits and follow-up tests, recognition of civil disability and Law 104 in the right time (provided by the regulations).

Have one chronic disease such as diabetes, hypertension, asthma, cancer or heart failure or one rare disease it often means coming across the labyrinth of treatments, starting from wandering around doctors and hospitals to get the diagnosisi, then during the treatment process when the patient is still forced to chase various specialists instead of being taken care of by a team of professionals, a long waits to have tests and check-ups paid for by the National Health Service or must pay out of pocket to get them in the right time. And then, you have to deal with it bureaucracy to obtain home care, recognition of civil disability and Law 104, prostheses, orthoses and aids. The obstacle course described in the Report In the labyrinth of care by Cittadinanzattiva, presented at the Ministry of Health, which was born from interviews with 97 associations belonging to the CnAMC – National coordination of the associations of chronic and rare patients of Cittadinanzattiva, with over 3,500 patients and almost 200 family members who support them they assist.

An army of sick people It is estimated that in our country there are approximately 22 million people with chronic diseaseof which approx 8.8 million with a severe form. To them are added approx 2 million people who have been diagnosed with one rare disease. THE caregivers who assist them (family members in most cases) are over 8 million.

Diagnosis, reasons for the delay The difficulty for a person with chronic or rare disease they begin from diagnosis, report the associations of chronic and rare disease patients who join the Cnamc. In approximately two out of three cases i long times to be certain of the disease from which one suffers are due to the spoor knowledge of the pathology by the doctor or pediatrician

family's and to underestimation of symptoms; over 20 percent attribute i delays and waiting lists that are too long to access visits and diagnostic tests.

Waiting lists blocked even if the law prohibits it The labyrinth gets tangled during the treatment path because often there is a lack of overall care of the chronically illfor example the patient should not worry about booking check-ups but it must be the same structure that books tests, visits and services and guarantees them within the times indicated by the doctor. And sick people should be provided with all the health and social services they need. In reality, the associations report, in one case out of four we encounter this long or even blocked waiting lists prohibited by law (n. 266/2005) and there is no involvement of the patient (and caregiver who assists him) in the treatment plan; in more than six cases out of ten there is one poor coordination between primary and specialist careand then: in 53.6% of cases thelack of continuity of care and in 37% the poor integration tra clinical and social-welfare aspects. See also Covid in Italy, today's bulletin: 30,804 new cases and 72 deaths

Inadequate home care It's not better for them home care: in almost half of the cases it is done difficult to activate them and then the inadequate number of days or hours of assistance. AND, if there is a lack of funds or personnelhome care is suspended (about 24% report this).

Outpatient rehabilitation in the Lea but you pay for it Again: for those who need the outpatient rehabilitation (three out of four patients in the reference sample) in one case out of two the number of cycles guaranteed by the National Health Service is insufficient; but there is also a good part of the sample (36.3%) who reports the failure to provide rehabilitation by the Health Servicedespite falling within the Essential levels of assistance.

Invalidity and 104 Not over: obstacles are also encountered for the recognition of civil disability and handicap (law 104). The most reported problems are: underestimation of the pathology by the doctors of the medical commission; excessively long times for the visit of assessment; extreme variability of evaluation for the same pathology.

Waiting lists (and priority codes not respected) Then there is the problem of waiting lists and costs to be borne by oneself for treatment: these are certainly the elements reported as problematic at a national level, even if the social and economic inequalities of citizens have a significant impact on the burden that they themselves have with respect to access to care. As for the waits, they are reported by the majority of patients with chronic and rare diseases, especially when booking first specialist visits and tests, despite the National Plan Government Waiting Lists 2019-2021 establish compliance with priorities indicated with the code on the Health Service prescription:

U – Urgent (to be guaranteed within 72 hours); B – Short (within 10 days), D – Postponable (visits within 30 days, exams within 60 days); P

-Programmable (within 120 days).

Again: they are reported long waits for check-ups and follow-up although, the National Plan establishes that it must be the facility to book the checks based on the specialist's indications. See also Prostate cancer, but not only: what PSA can say (and when).

Private expenses for treatment Due to the long waiting times and the lack of coverage by the National Health Service of some services, they are forced to support private expensesabove all for specialist visits carried out privately or intramurally (67.8% of those interviewed declared this), for thepurchase of parapharmaceuticals (for example food supplements, dermocosmetics, ointments); For diagnostic tests carried out privately or intramurally; for the so-called tertiary prevention (diets, physical activity, devices); for thepurchase of necessary medicines not reimbursed by the NHS (44.6%) say so.

The loneliness of families To date, the Report reports, it does not exist in Italy no legislative recognition that identifies protections and benefits dedicated to those who take care of a family member on a full-time or non-full-time basis; only three regions have launched structured regional measures of various kinds (Emilia Romagna, Lazio, Lombardy.

While waiting for a national law that recognizes this figure, guaranteeing rights and resources, Cittadinanzattiva conducted a survey from June to October 2023, collecting 170 stories representative of the approximately 8.5 million caregivers.

Well, in 7 cases out of 10 they are womenaged between 51 and 65.

57% work and, in 80% of cases, take care of a parent.

Still: 56.5% had to abandon their studies or work: an almost obvious consequence if you consider that more than two out of three (34.7%) dedicate over 20 hours to caring for a family member.

The areas in which they encounter greater difficulties in caring for family members I am care of the emotional sphere, there management of bureaucratic, administrative and financial aspects. For full protection of their rights, 61.2% believe the r is necessaryrecognition of the caregiver figure40.6% the support of expert operators to help with care work and 40% ask for psychological support. See also Inflammation and the Brain: How to Reduce Inflammation for a Sharper Mind

Patients with the same disease but treated differently There non-compliant or lack of application of the National Chronicity Plan in the territorieson the one hand, and gods various diagnostic therapeutic assistance pathways (PDTA) are the areas, from a regulatory point of view, in which the greater inequalities on the territories. Tiziana Nicoletti, head of the Coordination of the associations of chronic and rare disease patients, comments: The promotion of citizens' health and the overcoming of socio-health inequalities are only possible throughupdating of the Essential Levels of Assistance introduced in 2017 and never entered into force. While waiting to verify the implementation of the “Tariff Decree”, some services – such as extended neonatal screening for the diagnosis of other genetic diseases such as SMA, diagnostic tests for celiac disease, diagnosis and treatment services for fibromyalgia as well as for Sjogren's Syndrome – have not yet entered the Lea and consequently are provided only in some regions, or in some territories or local health authorities, therefore access to care by citizens is not uniform.

Proposals to improve assistance Among the proposals put forward by the associations to improve the care and quality of life of chronic and rare disease patients: update on a periodic and close basis, finance e monitor the Essential Levels of Assistance (LEA) throughout the territory; foresee systematic and periodic checks on the recovery of waiting lists making information on the organizational models applied, timing and priority criteria transparent; identify and implement ways to address the shortage of healthcare personnel and ensure that it is increasingly ready to provide adequate responses to the community; update the National Chronicity Plan and monitor the achievement of the expected objectives.

