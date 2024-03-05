There chronic bronchitis is a common type of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) in which the air passages in the lungs become repeatedly inflamed, causing scarring on the walls of the bronchi. As a result, excessive amounts of mucus are produced and fill the bronchi, which thicken, preventing the normal flow of air through the lungs.

Risk factors for chronic bronchitis

Cigarette smoking is the number one risk factor for developing chronic bronchitis. Over 90% of patients with chronic bronchitis have a history of smoking, although only 15% of all cigarette smokers are diagnosed with a form of COPD, such as chronic bronchitis.

UCSF offers comprehensive evaluations and treatment for all types of chronic bronchitis. In the treatment of chronic bronchitis, we aim to relieve the symptomsslow the progression of the disease and prevent complications.

Treatment options include medications, supplemental oxygen and, for some patients, surgery to remove small portions of damaged lung. UCSF also offers pulmonary rehabilitation, a comprehensive program that provides nutritional and exercise counseling, help with smoking cessation, and education on how to stay as healthy as possible.

In addition to caring for patients, we conduct research to improve the understanding and treatment of chronic bronchitis. Interested patients may have the opportunity to receive experimental treatments by participating in a clinical trial.

People with chronic bronchitis develop a persistent mucus-producing cough that is present most days of the month or for three months of the year for two consecutive years. Other symptoms include frequent throat clearing and shortness of breath.

Diagnosis of chronic bronchitis

In making a diagnosis of chronic bronchitis, your doctor will begin by conducting a thorough physical exam, recording your medical history, and asking about any symptoms you are experiencing.

To formulate a definitive diagnosis, the following tests can be carried out:

Pulmonary function test (PFT). This test involves a series of breathing maneuvers that measure the airflow and volume of air in the lungs. This allows the doctor to objectively evaluate the function of the lungs.

High resolution computed tomography (HRCT). This is a special type of CT scan that gives your doctor high-resolution images of your lungs. Having an HRCT is no different than having a regular CT scan; both are performed on an outdoor table and last only a few minutes.

Chest x-ray. Chest x-rays can help confirm a diagnosis of chronic bronchitis and rule out other lung conditions.

Sputum examination. Testing cells in sputum can help determine the cause of some lung problems.

The goal of therapy for chronic bronchitis is to relieve symptoms, prevent complications, and slow the progression of the disease. Quitting smoking is also essential for patients with chronic bronchitis, as continuing to use tobacco will only further damage the lungs.

Treatment may include:

Bronchodilator drugs. Inhaled as an aerosol spray or taken by mouth, bronchodilator medications can help relieve the symptoms of chronic bronchitis by relaxing and opening the airways in the lungs.

Steroids. Inhaled as an aerosol spray, steroids can help relieve the symptoms of chronic bronchitis. Over time, however, inhaled steroids can cause side effects, such as weakening of bones, high blood pressure, diabetes, and cataracts. It is important to discuss these side effects with your doctor before using steroids.

Antibiotics. Antibiotics may be used to help fight respiratory infections common in people with chronic bronchitis.

Vaccines. Patients with chronic bronchitis should receive a flu vaccine every year and a pneumonia vaccine every five to seven years to prevent infections.

Oxygen therapy. As a patient's disease progresses, he or she may have increasingly difficult breathing on his or her own and may require supplemental oxygen. Oxygen comes in various forms and can be administered with different devices, including those you can use at home.

Surgery. For some patients with chronic bronchitis, lung volume reduction surgery, in which small wedges of damaged lung tissue are removed, may be recommended.

Pulmonary rehabilitation. An important part of treating chronic bronchitis is pulmonary rehabilitation, which includes education, nutritional counseling, learning special breathing techniques, help with quitting smoking, and starting an exercise regimen.

Because people with chronic bronchitis are often physically limited, they may avoid any type of physical activity. However, regular physical activity can actually improve the patient's health and well-being.

Chronic bronchitis explained by an expert

The Dr. Francesco Mazza, Director of the SC of Pneumology at the Pordenone Hospital, highlights that: “diseases that affect the respiratory system, pathologies on the increase, involve as many as 380 million individuals in the world, causing more than 3 million deaths every year. In 2030, according to estimates by the World Health Organization (WHO), they will become the third cause of death worldwide.”

“Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) is a disease characterized by chronic inflammation of the lower airways (bronchi and lungs). This chronic bronchitis causes a reduction in the caliber of the airways with a consequent reduction in the flow of air towards the lungs which causes a progressive alteration of the subject's breathing capacity.

In Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease, cough and phlegm are often present, even in the early stages. However, their absence does not exclude the disease. Subsequently, difficulty breathing (dyspnea) appears initially only when heavy effort is made and then for even light efforts. Some advanced patients experience shortness of breath even when at rest!

Very often the patient, due to “shortness of breath”, progressively reduces his activity, not realizing the constant and progressive worsening of the disease. It is a pathology that must be treated in time because otherwise it becomes chronic.

Chronic bronchitis is a disease present in a large segment of the population, especially among the elderly, but it is underestimated by the patient, and often also by the doctor. It is present in approximately 5% of the general population, but over the age of 60 it reaches 20%. Currently approximately 2.6 million Italians between the ages of 45 and 77 are affected and of these approximately 25,000 die every year. It is expected that in 2020 it will be the 5th disease worldwide, after ischemic pathologies, depression and road accidents.

The main problem is its slow and sometimes unstoppable progression towards respiratory failure which leads the patient to be able to breathe only with the administration of oxygen. Currently in the Province of Pordenone 430 patients are forced to take oxygen at home throughout the day (there were 250 in 2000!).

These patients can take advantage of the long-term Oxygen Therapy Service, organized by the Pneumology Division, which supplies oxygen cylinders to the patient's home and refills them whenever necessary; these patients are also equipped with a small portable liquid oxygen cylinder (refillable from the larger cylinder) which allows them to stay away from home for up to 8 hours, thus allowing them to lead an acceptable social life.

The environmental factors that affect the onset of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease are:

Cigarette smoking: It has been widely demonstrated that cigarette smoking is the cause of the onset of chronic bronchitis and that continuing to smoke accelerates the subject's loss of breathing capacity. Passive smoking can also contribute to the onset of the disease. Furthermore, smoking during pregnancy causes reduced lung development in the newborn, who will have a greater predisposition to respiratory infections throughout life.

Environmental pollution: Air pollution certainly causes continuous respiratory inflammation, resulting in bronchial infections, which increase bronchopulmonary damage both in subjects suffering from Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease and in those suffering from bronchial asthma. It has been shown that the presence of environmental pollutants (nitrogenous compounds and PM10 fine particles), produced largely by vehicular traffic and heating systems, is greater in cities than in the countryside, so the inhabitants of city residents fall ill from more Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease than residents of rural areas.

Occupational exposure: Workers in contact with irritating substances or dust for a long time can develop Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease, especially if they combine cigarette smoking.

Other factors: It has been shown that serious respiratory infections in childhood, a diet poor in antioxidants (vitamins A and E) and rich in animal fats are causes favoring the onset of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease.

Chronic bronchitis manifests itself with chronic cough, often present all day, and production of phlegm (clear outside of acute respiratory infections, yellowish during infection), which in some individuals occur quite frequently. In the subsequent phases, difficulty breathing (dyspnea) occurs, first only during physical exertion or during inflammatory flare-ups, then also at rest. Dyspnea worsens over time, especially if the subject continues to be exposed to harmful stimuli, particularly if he continues to smoke.

In some subjects, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease begins immediately with “shortness of breath”, without a history of chronic cough. Usually the symptom that leads to seeing the doctor is difficulty breathing, since the smoker considers cough and phlegm a “price” to pay for his habit, not realizing that it is a sign that something is wrong with his lungs.

Chronic bronchitis is suspected based on clinical history and examination; but to make a correct diagnosis it is necessary to perform a breathing measurement (Spirometry). This simple test allows you to precisely measure the functionality of the bronchi and lungs and therefore arrive at a precise diagnosis.

Depending on the severity of the disease, the therapy changes: it starts with bronchodilator drugs to be taken every day, and can lead to the administration of oxygen for at least 18 hours a day. Of equal importance, in fact, are prevention with the removal of risk factors, in particular the abolition of cigarette smoking, and respiratory rehabilitation.

In order to maximize the possibility of intercepting patients as soon as possible, we have opened clinics dedicated to respiratory diseases with the presence of the Pneumologist Specialist at the Maniago Hospital, at the Spilimbergo Hospital, at the San Vito al Tagliamento Hospital and in the various Districts.

We have also activated the Respiratory Rehabilitation Service at Sacile Hospital, in order to give our patients the opportunity to follow a qualified path to increase their capacity for physical exercise, thus reducing shortness of breath during normal activities of daily life, obtaining to limit progressive muscle deterioration, to improve mood, and to reduce the patient's social isolation.