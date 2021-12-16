Promote information and awareness on chronic inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD), giving a voice to patients and the challenges they face every day. The campaign continues with this goal ‘Go further – Let’s drive Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis together‘, promoted by Janssen Italia (Johnson & Johnson group) in collaboration with Amici Onlus and Ig-Ibd (Italian Group for the study of Inflammatory Bowel Diseases). The initiative continues on the foundations built since last year, through a real ‘call to action’ aimed at people with MI and their caregivers. The second edition of the campaign invites you to share your story by filling out a form on the site www.mici360.it. The collected testimonies will be reworked and published on the same site, to support patients and families who face Crohn’s and ulcerative colitis on a daily basis.

“If until a few years ago the psychological impact was considered secondary or peripheral compared to essential therapies, the experience and results of a more attentive approach to the dynamics of the psyche gained in recent years has shown us how it is essential to help the patient to deal with the disease in every respect, in particular by supporting him to activate those inner resources that can make a difference not only in the most difficult moments, but also in dealing with a transformed and complex everyday life – he says Giuseppe Coppolino, president of Amici Onlus, National Association for Chronic Inflammatory Bowel Diseases – For this reason we always welcome with great favor any initiative that aims to keep attention on the psychological impact that the disease causes in the life of the affected person. from Mici “.

Le Mici – remember the promoters of the campaign – they affect about 250 thousand people in Italy and tend to occur in the age group between 15 and 40 years. Although the underlying causes are still unknown, it is believed that they are linked to several co-factors between genetics and the environment. Over time, this pathology becomes an unwanted presence that forcefully imposes itself in the life of those who suffer from it, disturbing every situation and feeding anxiety and embarrassment. “It is well known that cats in the active phase determine a significant negative impact on the quality of life of patients, at an emotional, family and working level – underlines Flavio Caprioli, Secretary General Ig-Ibd, Italian Group for the study of Inflammatory Bowel Disease – Thanks to the increasing availability of effective therapies, a high proportion of patients are now able to achieve clinical remission, a condition associated with the return to a normal quality of life “.

“Sharing stories is especially important for patients and caregivers who face the challenges of everyday life – declares Loredana Bergamini, medical director Janssen Italy – On the one hand, those who tell them can freely express what they hear, on the other hand those who listen to them and read them can identify themselves and realize that they are not alone, that challenges can be faced with help and understanding of others “.

“With this campaign – highlights – we want to take a further step in overcoming the stigma that surrounds the Mici, pathologies that in addition to a physical impact, have a very relevant psychological implication. Our commitment is to work every day for a world where diseases are a thing of the past and for this we collaborate for the well-being of patients with associations, scientific societies, institutions, regulatory bodies and all interlocutors of the system also in promoting initiatives like this “.