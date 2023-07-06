What does someone who lives with chronic blood cancer look at, what does he remember and what does he feel? The eyes linger on the doctor’s face and gestures 56% more than the average, while the willingness of the hematologist to clarify even the most difficult concepts remains etched in the memory for a long time. On the other hand, generating intense emotional peaks, detected by the heartbeat and skin sweating, is the ability of the family to distract the patient from the fixed thought of the disease. To highlight it is the first neurometric analysis of the interactions that patients with chronic myeloproliferative neoplasms and chronic myeloid leukemia experience with their doctors, family and friends. Precisely from the results of the study – conducted by the Behavior and Brain Lab research center of the Iulm University of Milan﻿ – “Connessioni di Vita. The guide for healthy interactions” was born, promoted by Novartisin collaboration with Aipammas part of the Mielo-Spieghi information and awareness campaign.

It is a handbook of social utility for building positive and quality relationships: the small gestures, words and interactions that over 40,000 Italian patients establish with doctors and their loved ones have a direct impact on their mental well-being and they are thus able to make a difference in the path of the disease of a chronic blood cancer. “It is the first application of neurometric techniques in the field of chronic blood tumors. We were able to observe – he explains Vincenzo Russo, professor of Consumer Psychology and Neuromarketing, Iulm University, coordinator of the Behavior and Brain Lab Research Center of Iulm University – activating different areas of the brain during common interactions with doctors and caregivers, measuring heart rate and hand sweating to understand emotional intensity, examining eye movement to understand what they pay more attention to. This has allowed us to go beyond what patients say, discover what they feel, remember and look at”.

Patients – reports a note – tend to observe the hematologist’s face and gestures 56% more than the average, as well as his ability to show attention and closeness: for 63% of people this is precisely the element that the more it affects the liking of the doctor. “For us clinicians – he says Elisabetta Abruzzese, hematology S. Eugenio Hospital, Asl Roma2 – it is important to support the patient not only from a scientific point of view, but also through attitudes and words that can help the other feel calmer and safer. The results of this neurometric analysis show us, for example, how to use simple language and welcome all their doubts to improve the emotional involvement of our clients”.

If 1 out of 2 patients complain of overprotective behavior from their loved ones – the note details – 3 out of 4 declare that they appreciate it when family and friends involve them in daily activities: an attitude of reciprocity that determines positive emotional peaks. “Chronic blood cancer accompanies a person throughout their lives and therefore sometimes becomes a real fixed thought – he comments Antonella Barone, president of Aipamm – This is why the mental well-being of us patients improves, as confirmed by the results of this neurometric analysis, when those close to us try and manage to distract us. Furthermore, even small gestures and phrases of esteem, as well as the ability to work as a team, record high rates of emotional involvement”.

The history of blood cancers – continues the note – has radically changed thanks to the progress of scientific research. Novartis has been a pioneer in the area of ​​hematology for over twenty years and has developed targeted and cellular therapies that have improved and extended the lives of patients.

“It is emblematic how today we can speak of chronicity in the context of blood cancer. As a result, the needs of patients have changed – he concludes Chiara Gnocchi, Country Communication & Patient Engagement Head Novartis Italy – This is why, alongside the development of innovative treatments, our commitment to hematology takes the form of initiatives to help patients manage the disease actively and consciously. Connessioni di Vita was born with this objective in mind, the first guide that aims to improve the daily interactions of those living with chronic blood cancer”.