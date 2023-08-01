Family members, friends and doctors, with seemingly insignificant words, gestures and looks, can encourage, support or hurt those living with chronic blood cancer. To draw up a decalogue on attitudes capable of improving these relationships is ‘Life Connections. The guide for interactions that are good for you’, created as part of the information and awareness campaign ‘Mielo-Spieghi’ promoted by Novartis. It is based on the results of the first neurometric analysis – conducted by Behavior and Brain Lab research center of the Iulm University of Milan, in collaboration with Aipamm, the Italian association of patients with myeloproliferative diseases – the interactions that patients with chronic myeloproliferative neoplasms and chronic myeloid leukemia experience with doctors, family and friends. All the details of the vademecum to build positive and quality relationships with these patients are described on Allies for Health (www.alleatiperlasalute.it)the medical-scientific information portal created with the support of the pharmaceutical company.

The survey – reads the article – shows that patients tend to observe the hematologist’s face and gestures 56% more than the average, as well as his ability to demonstrate attention and closeness: for 63% of people this is the element that most influences the satisfaction of the doctor. Furthermore, one in 2 patients complain of overprotective behavior from their loved ones, but 3 out of 4 say they appreciate it when family and friends involve them in daily activities: an attitude of reciprocity that determines positive emotional peaks.

The history of blood cancers has radically changed thanks to the progress of scientific research thanks to the development of targeted and cellular therapies that have made it possible to improve and prolong the lives of patients. By making the disease chronic – the article concludes – sThe needs of patients and their need to actively and consciously manage the disease have also changed. Connessioni di vita therefore becomes an opportunity to discover, in concrete terms, how to improve the daily interactions of those who live with chronic blood cancer, thanks to small attentions that make a big difference. The full article is available at: agliperlasalute.it/mielo-spieghi