Those who are affected by chronic back pain they can hope for thanks to a new treatment focused on retraining the way the back and the brain communicate. To declare it is a randomized controlled study developed by researchers of theUNSW Sydney And Neuroscience Research Australia (NeuRA) and several other Australian and European universities showed.

The results of the Research have been published in the scientific journal Journal of the American Medical Association.

Chronic back pain: this is what the new therapy consists of

The study, funded byAustralian National Health and Medical Research Council (NHMRC), carried out at NeuRA, divided 276 volunteers recruited for the research into two groups: one undertook a 12-week course of sensorimotor retraining and the other received a 12-week course of sham treatments designed to control placebo effects, which they are common in chronic pain located in the lower back.

Professor James McAuley of the UNSW School of Health Sciences And NeuRA have stated, with respect to the topic of chronic back pain, that sensorimotor retraining alters the way people think about their body in pain, how they process sensory information from their back and how they move their back during activities.

“What we observed in our study was a clinically significant effect on pain intensity and a clinically significant effect on disability. People were happier, they reported that their back felt better and their quality of life was better. It also appears that these effects have been maintained over the long term; twice as many people have been completely healed. Very few chronic back pain treatments show long-term benefits, but study participants reported an improvement in quality of life one year later. See also Instagram reverses decision on how it presents posts

The new treatment challenges traditional treatments for chronic back pain, such as back-focused medications and therapies such as spinal manipulation, injections, surgery and spinal cord stimulators, considering chronic back pain as a problem modifiable nervous system with respect to a disc, bone or muscle problem.

“When comparing the results with the opioid versus placebo studies, the difference is less than one point in 10 in pain intensity, it is only short-term, and there is little improvement in disability. We see similar results for studies comparing manual therapy to simulate or exercise to simulate, “said Professor McAuley:” This is the first new treatment of its kind for chronic back pain, which has been the number one cause of back pain. global burden of disability for 30 years, which was tested against placebo ”.

Professor McAuley explained that the treatment is based on research that has shown that the nervous system of people with chronic back pain behaves differently from people who have had a recent lower back injury.

“People with chronic back pain are often told that their back is vulnerable and in need of protection. This changes the way we filter and interpret information from our back and how we move our back. Over time, the back becomes less fit and the way the back and the brain communication is disrupted in ways that seem to reinforce the idea that the back is vulnerable and in need of protection. The treatment we have devised aims to break this cycle of self-sufficiency, ”added the scientist. See also Arbor

Professor Lorimer Moseley AO, Bradley Distinguished Professor at the University of South Australia, stated: “This treatment, which includes specially designed educational modules and methods and sensorimotor retraining, aims to correct the dysfunction we now know is involved in most chronic back pain and this is a disruption within the nervous system. The interruption causes two problems: a hypersensitive pain system and an inaccurate communication between the back and the brain ”.

Treatment aims at achieving three goals. The first is to align the patient’s understanding with the latest scientific knowledge on what causes chronic back pain. The second is to normalize the way the back and brain communicate with each other and, thirdly, to gradually re-educate the body and brain to a normal protective environment and to resume normal activities.

Professor Ben Wand of the University of Notre Dame, clinical director of the studypointed out that by using a sensorimotor training program, patients can see that the brain and back are not communicating well, but they can also experience an improvement in this communication: “We think this gives them confidence in pursuing a recovery approach that you train both the body and the brain ”. See also Lack of hugs causes metabolic and behavioral alterations

Traditional therapies focus on fixing something in the back, injecting a disc, loosening the joints or strengthening the muscles. What makes sensorimotor retraining different, according to Professor McAuley, is that it looks at the whole system: what people think about their back, how the back and brain communicate, how the back moves and the physical shape of the back.

The study authors say more research is needed to replicate these findings and to test the treatment in different settings and populations. They also want to test their approach in other chronic pain states that show similar disruption within the nervous system. They are optimistic about launching a training package to bring this new treatment to clinics and have enlisted partner organizations to kickstart that process.