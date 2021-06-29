Being without an internet connection is one of the most frustrating things that can happen to us today, especially if we use it to do something related to work or school. While your internet returns, Google Chrome allows you to play with a built-in dinosaur directly in the browser, and users of Android They can also do it with their own widget.

Previously, users of ios already have a widget for the dinosaur game, but those with a phone Android They will also receive it shortly. In accordance with 9t05Google, The code of Chrome in order to Android has revealed some upcoming widgets coming to this YOU, and among them, we have the dinosaur game.

Specifically, it will be from Android 12 when Google renew your widgets for this operating system. Unfortunately, we do not have a specific date for the release of this update.

Via: 9 to 5 Google