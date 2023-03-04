Do you have an old laptop and neither Windows nor the classic Linux distributions have it running decently? ChromeOS Flex could be the third party you didn’t expect.

Some time ago I talked about Cloudready, and its possibility of being installed on dated computers where neither Windows nor Linux have managed to arrive: consider what you will read an update of the old article on Cloudready, here we are talking about ChromeOS Flex (its heir, basically changed its name).

ChromeOS Flex, what has changed from Cloudready apart from the name

Cloudready had initially been an idea of ​​the Neverware company, after the acquisition by Google, however the site neverware is no longer available and redirects to a Google support page.

Through a press release to May 2022 Google lets us know that there would have been the latest Cloudready update at that time and that from the summer of the same year it would have been possible to upgrade from Cloudready to ChromeOS Flex.

However this upgrade was possible to do only until the end of 2022, after which a particular procedure will need to be followed to install this “new” operating system.

In a nutshell it means that if you have not upgraded from Cloudready to ChromeOS Flex you will need to do a clean install of the latter; the advantage compared to operating systems such as Windows or Mac will be that it is still in the cloud you will not lose any data because everything is saved in the cloud.

How to install ChromeOS Flex

The procedure is relatively simple: regardless of whether you are using Windows, Linux or ChromeOS, just download Google Chrome and install the extension Chromebook Recovery Utility; once installed you just need to start it and this window will appear.

Click on “start” and this screen will appear

From here select “Select a template from a list”.

As shown in this last image, just select “Google ChromeOS Flex” and “ChromeOS Flex” in both boxes and click on “continue”.

Therefore, select the USB device on which to install and that’s it, the procedure on the computer where you intend to install it is roughly similar to that of other operating systems and you simply need to insert the USB stick on the laptop where you intend to put ChromeOS Flex and do what the setup process tells you to do.

I leave you a video found on YouTube that shows an overview of this operating system.

What has changed on ChromeOS Flex since Cloudready?

Apart from a little ‘graphical interface there are no huge changes in reality.

It should be specified immediately that ChromeOS Flex although however, it works with Google services, therefore through the account of the latter, however it has a guest mode that does not require logging into any account.

As you can see for yourself from this Screen, some small things have been added and others have only changed: the first thing that catches your eye is that those applications you see on this screen that look like Android applications, they actually open up on a small Google Chrome window, “simulating” the Android applications they refer to.

One thing that I personally found of some interest and in its own way “innovative” is the fact that the SMS application connects very well with that of the Android counterpart, this can be very useful for people who have vision problems and need to read SMS.

Indeed, if WhatsApp can be used from a PC both via an application and via a browser (like Chrome itself), usually with SMS it cannot be done and ChromeOS Flex has made this curious possibility.

No, there is no PlayStore yet, but in return you can use a Debian-based Linux terminal

Mom Google did not give us the PlayStore for this version of this operating system.

However, while ChromeOS Flex itself uses a specially modified Linux kernel from Google, it is possible through the settings to create a Linux virtual machine based on the Debian API.

Most likely this possibility was made because if when Cloudready was still you could install a little something from the Google Chrome webstore, with the transition to ChromeOS Flex this thing is no longer feasible (with some very rare exceptions), but already at the time the availability of applications was limited.

In this way, it is effectively possible to install writer programs by the back door (LibreOffice for example), graphics programs (GIMP extensionto name one), or even put on it Steam or some video game (Freedom installs very smooth per say).

Below is a video showing the complete procedure which not only activates the “Linux mode” of ChromeOS Flex, but which explains in detail how to install Steam (and also applies to other programs), video in English.

It should be noted that (and if you chew Linux you’ll know what I’m talking about) it will only be possible to install the classic packages sudo apt/sudo apt-get, it will not be possible due to (intended) limitations of the operating system to install applications via packages snap, this is because snap packages are (at least usually) by Canonicalnot by Google which does not “own” the “rights”, since they generally belong to Ubuntu and derivatives and not to Debian.

Ultimately, this can compensate the absence of the classic “download” applications from the Google PlayStore.

The use of the Operating System

At least to me ChromeOS Flex went smooth, except for some lag on already heavy platforms like Twitch, the Google Chrome version seems to consume much less resources than the Windows counterpart.

It should be noted that, leaving aside the “special” function of Debian just described ChromeOS Flex is mainly designed for online browsing, functions including chat (instant messaging), e-mail, go to YouTube and little else, in short it is quite intuitive that it is designed for a very down-to-earth user.

It is in fact designed for users who are not very familiar with advanced information technology, it can be said that it is mainly designed for the average computer user, in a nutshell.

One thing to mention is that ChromeOS Flex being based on Google services it fits perfectly with its home automation, and it is possible to manage it through the pseudo-chromebook on which the operating system is installed.

You will therefore be able to put a video on the NestHub, put music from YouTube music or Spotify on a Nest and so on, or even look out via the NestCams or control the NestCams inside your home.

Who is ChromeOS Flex useful for?

ChromeOS Flex could be useful for different categories of users, for example:

Users who prefer a personalized operating system experience: ChromeOS Flex offers some additional features and customizations over the standard Chrome OS operating system, which could be very useful for users who want a personalized operating system experience.

Users who need additional features: ChromeOS Flex may be useful for users who need additional features beyond those available on the standard Chrome OS operating system; for example ChromeOS Flex may include support for Linux (Debian) applications or other advanced features.

Users of unsupported Chromebook devices: ChromeOS Flex may be useful for users of a Chromebook device that is no longer supported by Google with OS updates. ChromeOS Flex may provide a way to continue using your device with an updated operating system.

Whether this operating system can succeed where Windows or various Linux distributions have “failed” is still remembered that installing ChromeOS Flex carries risks, may not be compatible with all devices, and may void the device’s warranty (if still under warranty, of course)this although, paradoxically, it was created just for those laptops that don’t support normal ChromeOS.

ChromeOS Flex, since it has no possibility of installing applications, except via a virtual machine, it is substantially immune to any virus or malware, as it also works via the Cloud, therefore it uses the physical support only to be “started”.

This does not mean that he may have privacy problems because to begin with he is from Google, and furthermore, it’s not that such an operating system protects against bad user habits bad habits (see les of the average Windows user).

It can be said to be a simple operating system unpretentious to be professional, and focused predominantly on entertainment rather than professionalism; an elderly person who is unaccustomed to technology, for example, could find some a lot of benefit from using such an operating system.

Ultimately I advise you to perform a detailed search online and consult the documentation of the device before proceeding with the installation of ChromeOS Flex, and if you don’t chew these things very well and you don’t trust to do the procedures described in this article because you fear repercussions, entrust yourself to a professional in the IT sector.