Chromecast is just one of a thousand devices that Google offers to its users which among other things we told you about here. Connecting this little toy to your TV will grant you a host of additional functions. Not to mention the small size and ease of use. Either way, we’re here today to bring you back a rumor which could turn out to be really interesting. If you are curious, stay with us and you certainly won’t be disappointed!

Chromecast: Is Google already thinking about a new model?

We already have two Chromecast models, but apparently according to 9to5google we could soon see another one. The clues are concrete and have been found precisely in the latest beta version of the Google app, so we cannot remain indifferent to it. Considering that the latest model has recently been released, it seems logical to deduce that we are working on a model with slightly higher performance than what the market currently offers, with a performance upgrade and above all inherent to the internal archive.

It is useless to dwell further on rumors and speculations as we have no other material to work with. We remind you that in case everything should be confirmed we will obviously be here on the front line to bring it back to you and only for the moment we can do nothing but give you an appointment for the next article, renewing our constant commitment to guaranteeing you the best news available on the net and beyond!