Define the best browser It is a complex task, especially when having several of these programs that have their own pros and cons.

Edge and Google Chrome They are usually the most publicly accessible, and one of these companies recently released a strong statement favoring their product.

Microsoft added some tweaks recently, and is so confident of their effectiveness that he claimed to have the best browser for Windows 10 of the entire market.

Microsoft Edge recently implemented version 91, with which some problems were solved and, above all, the speed was increased.

Through a statement published on the company’s official blog, they talked about these new improvements and declared that they had the best browser.

‘Microsoft Edge will be the best performing browser on Windows 10 when version 91 launches this week. So why can we say it? It’s simple: Improved startup and tabs to sleep. ‘

These two changes arrived a few weeks ago and managed to accelerate the startup by 41%, in addition, the inactive windows stop consuming resources to give them to the new ones, thus consuming less memory.

Chrome also wants to be the best browser

Faced with this response from Microsoft Edge, Google could not be left behind and began to make improvements in his weakest point: the consumption of RAM.

The latest updates that aim to make this browser better were focused on performance, although they still have a long way to go.

Although it seems like a competition, in reality both companies have worked together for some performance improvements, although for the moment, the characteristics of Edge they won’t get anywhere else.

These two programs will now be much more agile, although there are other options that are worth analyzing.

We recommend you:

Fountain.



