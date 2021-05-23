San Francisco (dpa)

The American Internet services and technology company, Google, has added a new feature to its program to browse the Internet, “Google Chrome”, that allows you to solve the problem of passwords that have been pirated in one step .. As a result of the update, the digital assistant “Google Assistant” shows the “Change Password” button in front of the user , When his password is monitored within the list of passwords that have been hacked, and at first this feature will only work with the social networking site

Twitter and a limited number of other websites.