At 54, Christy Turlington feels no shame in admitting her age, much less has any intention of hiding it. Despite having lived under, in all likelihood, some of the strictest beauty standards as one of the world’s most successful supermodels in the 1990s, she adamantly refuses to use Botox or see a cosmetic surgeon, she has revealed in an interview. recent interview with Marie Claire.

In the conversation with the magazine, Turlington has revealed her skin care routines, wellness and also the beauty icons that have inspired her the most throughout her life. “The women who have stayed away from cosmetic operations, those are the women I really admire. I love to see a real face. A face of someone who has lived life”. A face that shows the effects of gravity, the passage of time, wrinkles or skin spots. Turlington laments that they no longer see each other. He names the late Jane Birkin as someone who, in that sense, became a beauty icon for her. “Jane aged as she played. She was just as beautiful at the end of her life as she was at the beginning.”

More information

Like Birkin, who passed away on June 16 at the age of 76, Turlington accepts, and even embraces, the natural process of aging. “I will be one of these faces. I already am”. For her, her beauty, and above all, our relationship with her, is something that changes over time: “Beauty is this unlimited ideal that you can find everywhere. It is something that does evolve, but not so much the idea of ​​beauty, but your own appreciation of it, ”she confessed to Marie Claire. “People look outside of themselves to define it, but I’ve learned over time that beauty is a feeling, a sense of well-being, and even acceptance in some way.”

The former model, whose makeup routine consists of a little concealer and the occasional thin coat of mascara, has long spoken out against cosmetic surgery. In 2016, when asked in an interview in Town & Country Magazine if you would consider injecting yourself with botox or undergoing an operation, his answer could not have been clearer. “Never. For years these things didn’t even exist: collagen, fat cells, the crazy things people do that I can’t imagine. First of all, I don’t have time. Second, I don’t think it looks good. Maybe I would think differently if I thought it would look good and not hurt or that I wouldn’t be sending negative messages to young people. But I’ve never seen someone who made me say, ‘What a great idea.’ It seems strange to me”.

Turlington has seen firsthand the consequences when cosmetic surgery goes wrong. In 2021, her close friend, fellow supermodel Linda Evangelista, opened up about the complications she had suffered after undergoing a liposculpture operation that had left her “brutally disfigured.” The one who is the face of Calvin Klein commented at the time: “It is unfortunate”, adding that her friend is surely “one voice among many who have suffered”.

Along with Linda Evangelista, Naomi Campbell and Cindy Crawford, Turlington sealed the power of supermodels in 1991, when Gianni Versace closed his fall-winter show to the beat of the Freedom by George Michael. Never had a group of models managed to place themselves at the top of the story of a decade. She began her career when she was only 14 years old, but soon stopped modeling, betting on focusing more on fashion editorials and advertising. She has been one of the few voices in the industry to speak out loud and clear against plastic surgery, and a great source of inspiration for this decision has been her mother. “My mother is over 80 years old and she looks very good. I think she looks so good because she has allowed herself to appear that she is over 80 years old, ”she explained in statements collected by the outlet. Beauty Heaven a few months ago.

Despite what one might think, Turlington admitted in this same conversation that he has never really cared much about how he looks. “The truth is, other people were always worried about how I looked, so I didn’t have to worry about it.” She hopes she can inspire her own daughter, 19-year-old Grace, who just made her modeling debut, in the same way.