Christopher Walken he won the Oscar for best supporting actor for “The dear hunter” in 1978. He will now join the cast led by Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya in “dunes part two”, from director Denis Villeneuve.

The 72-year-old actor will play Shaddam IV, the Padishah Emperor of the Known Universe. Thus the main characters of the second installment of the adaptation of the science fiction novel by Frank Herbert were completed.

The news was confirmed by the official Deadline media and was later broadcast by various portals in the United States.

Christopher Walken joins the “Dune” saga. Photo: Instagram

YOU CAN SEE: Marvel on Disney +: what is the next UCM series that will arrive on the platform?

The importance of the emperor in the “Dune” saga

Although he does not appear in the first installment, he is responsible for sending Leto, the father of Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet), to the planet Arrakis. In the novel, House Harkonnen and the Emperor (Christopher Walken) are shocked to learn of continued Fremen resistance on Arrakis following an attempt to eliminate House Atrides.

Taking into account that “dunes part two” will cover elements of the book that the first film did not achieve, this will be one of the most important characters for the sequel.

José Ferrer was the first to play the Padishah emperor for David Lynch’s adaptation. Photo: Universal Pictures

When will “Dune: Part Two” hit the theaters?