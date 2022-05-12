Christopher Walken he won the Oscar for best supporting actor for “The dear hunter” in 1978. He will now join the cast led by Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya in “dunes part two”, from director Denis Villeneuve.
The 72-year-old actor will play Shaddam IV, the Padishah Emperor of the Known Universe. Thus the main characters of the second installment of the adaptation of the science fiction novel by Frank Herbert were completed.
The news was confirmed by the official Deadline media and was later broadcast by various portals in the United States.
The importance of the emperor in the “Dune” saga
Although he does not appear in the first installment, he is responsible for sending Leto, the father of Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet), to the planet Arrakis. In the novel, House Harkonnen and the Emperor (Christopher Walken) are shocked to learn of continued Fremen resistance on Arrakis following an attempt to eliminate House Atrides.
Taking into account that “dunes part two” will cover elements of the book that the first film did not achieve, this will be one of the most important characters for the sequel.
When will “Dune: Part Two” hit the theaters?
It is expected that the start of production of “dunes part two” start later this year in order to comply with its release date scheduled for October 20, 2023.
