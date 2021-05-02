The followers of RBD can already hear through Youtube the renewed version of “Inalcanzable en vivo”, a musical theme that he interprets Christopher Von Uckermann. Likewise, the last concert of the band Ser o Apparente was originally made by streaming, but the song became a trend after the Las Estrellas channel decided to withdraw that moment long awaited by the public, on March 28.

In the new version of the well-known music, Christopher shines with his nostalgic performance accompanied by the sound of the piano. He also took advantage of his moment on stage to say some words of empowerment, such as “We have certainly lived one of the most complete years, but obstacles are also opportunities and this year has given us the opportunity to rethink the true meaning of life” .

The original version of the song that was released 14 years ago was composed by Carlos Laray and became the first hit from the album “Start From Zero. At the time it was located in the top positions of Billboard Hot Latin Song and Billboard Latin Songs Pop.

After the pronouncement of the fans, now the video clip can be viewed on the official YouTube account. In the same way, the members of the band expressed themselves. Anahí described the song as “The best version that song has ever had in the history of RBD.” While Christian Chávez said: “I do not understand how a musical as dedicated and special as Christopher’s doing the beautiful version of Inalcanzable En Vivo, did not appear.”