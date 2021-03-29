Actor Christopher Uckermann was censored during the broadcast of the concert of Rebel by Televisa. The show that the member of the remembered series gave was eliminated by the television house, which did not give any explanation to the followers.

The criticisms of the users towards the Mexican channel did not wait in social networks, because in the concert, the artist played the piano and interpreted “Inalcanzable”, one of the most popular songs of the band.

Amid the comments against TelevisaChristopher Uckermann’s colleagues joined in. Is about Anahí Puente and Christian Chávez , who exploded on Twitter.

“Did I miss something or did ‘Unreachable’ come out?” The actress wrote. Later, confirming that his colleague was censored, he noted: “You have no idea what I love you and I admire you, Christopher. Make it as you like. You take the show ”.

For its part, Christian chavez He expressed his indignation with the following message: “I do not understand how a musical as dedicated and special as Christopher Uckermann’s doing the beautiful version of“ Unattainable ”did not appear. I love you and admire you friend “

It should be noted that the Rebelde virtual concert was held in December 2020, with the participation of Anahí, Maite Perroni, Christian Chávez and Christopher Uckermann.

However, on the last Sunday, March 28, 2021, it was broadcast in an open signal by Televisa. Fans noticed the gaps and made their claims through social networks.

