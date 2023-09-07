Cristopher Quintana with a policeman, after being released in Antioquia, in an image spread on social networks.

The alarms in the Antioquia Governor’s Office were activated on Tuesday afternoon. Police reports indicated that a seven-year-old orphan boy, Cristopher Quintana, had been kidnapped after witnessing the murder of his uncle, Jorge Andrés Higuita. The incident had occurred in a rural area of ​​Betulia, a municipality in the southwest of the department where the Clan del Golfo, the main drug trafficking group in Colombia, is present. The impact was instant. The Government launched a network campaign with the hashtag #FreeChristopher; the case reached the national media and the national authorities intervened. Hours later, on the morning of this Wednesday, Cristopher was released.

The governor of Antioquia, Aníbal Gaviria, was the one who broke the news in their social networks. “As a result of the pressure exerted by the public force and the rejection of the citizens, Cristopher was released,” he commented. Other entities were quick to react. The director of the National Police, William René Salamanca, shared a photo of the boy with a uniformed man and reported that, at that time, he was receiving assistance at the Urrao police station. “Welcome to freedom! Institutional padlock plan and citizen outrage forced his captors to deliver him safe and sound, ”he celebrated. The Ministry of Defence, for its part, confirmed that the minor is “in perfect condition”.

Christopher’s case, in a country where murders and kidnappings occur on a daily basis, caused a special shock. Early in the morning, Gaviria told the regional channel Teleantioquia that the boy’s mother had been murdered a few years ago and that the father had never taken care of him. He had been left in charge of his uncle Jorge Andrés, who was 33 years old. “Apparently, Cristopher’s uncle was called to a village in the municipality of Betulia. Both the uncle and Cristopher live in Urrao,” the official reported after preliminary reports. “It is not clear who called him. But what is clear is that in this sector the domain belongs to the Clan del Golfo. It would be very rare for any other criminal group to call him to that sector, ”he added.

Gaviria revealed some more details in an interview that he gave minutes later. on Blue Radio. “The information we have from people in that territory is that the child was shouting ‘they killed my uncle,’ ‘they killed my uncle,’ while these bandits took him away,” he recounted. According to the governor, after the murder of Jorge Andrés, Cristopher is left with a relative who is “a highly recognized, good person.” However, for security reasons, the departmental president has chosen not to give more details. “There is information from another relative, but I want to be prudent. In this situation, one does not know what other dangers lurk around the child and his family, ”he explained.

The circumstances of the murder of Christopher’s uncle are unclear and are the subject of investigation. Gaviria has indicated that it will be investigated “if Jorge Andrés had any connection to activities that were not legal” and that, until now, it is only known that he lived by driving a vehicle that he used to transport peasants from the area. There are no details about the reasons that led Higuita to go to the village of Las Brisas, in Betulia, and why he did it with his nephew. However, the president has been emphatic that any activity by Jorge Andrés cannot “justify” the murder or divert attention from the rights of an innocent child.

The commander of the Police in Antioquia, Carlos Andrés Martínez, has pointed to the Clan del Golfo as responsible for the kidnapping and has indicated that the group kept the child in a farm in the area. He has also stated that Christopher “has suffered violence since he was in his mother’s arms.”

Release

The captors released Cristopher in the urban area of ​​Urrao, at mid-morning on Wednesday. In a telephone conversation with this newspaper, Gaviria comments that the child went to the house of a person close to the family, who contacted the authorities. He spent some time at the police station, before being transferred to the offices of the Colombian Family Welfare Institute (ICBF) in the municipality. The governor tells that he visited him in the afternoon and that he found him calm. “The mayor of Urrao brought him a ball as a gift. The boy was very happy, he is a very innocent person. He opened the gift and began to play with the ball, ”says the president.

Christopher has been surrounded by several relatives after the release. “He has other relatives. The ICBF has to assess the capacity that some of them have to have the child’s tutoring ”, he points out. Family Welfare, for its part, celebrated the release in a message on social networks. “The ICBF will accompany the child beginning with the verification of her rights and, according to the process, the administrative authority will make a decision on the environment in which he should be,” the entity stated.

