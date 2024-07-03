William Reeve, the youngest son of the late actor Christopher Reeve that immortalized Superman In the 1970s, he will have an appearance in James Gunn’s new film ‘Superman’, starring David Corenswet.

Cleveland.com published photographs of previously unseen scenes on Tuesday of filming currently taking place in Ohio in which Corenswet is seen in action characterized as the Man of Steel and William Reeve walking on the filming site.

Reevewho is a journalist and television presenter in real life, will briefly play a reporter in the DC Studios film, according to information from specialized media such as Variety and Deadline.

The late actor Christopher Reeve achieved worldwide fame after starring in three ‘Superman’ sequels. Photo from the Internet

Written and directed by Gunn, ‘Superman’ will chronicle Gunn’s journey as he attempts to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as journalist Clark Kent in Smallville, Kansas.

The film is scheduled for release on January 11, 2025.

Gunn, who is also co-CEO of DC Studios, confirmed Corenswet as the new lead in June 2023, shortly before the Hollywood actors’ strike began.

Other performers who will be part of the film that is currently being filmed are: Rachel Brosnahanwho will be the new Lois Lane, reporter for the Daily Planet and Kent’s main love interest in the fiction, and Nicholas Holt, in the role of the villain Lex Luthor.

Will Reeve, son of the late actor Christopher Reeve. Instagram photo

In January, William Reeve premiered the documentary ‘Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story’ alongside his siblings Matthew and Alexadra Reeve‘ at the Sundance Film Festival.

The film that compiles home videos of Christopher Reeve It follows the personal and professional life of the actor who died in 2004, including the ups and downs of his career and his rebirth after the tragic horse riding accident he suffered in 1995 that left him with quadriplegia.