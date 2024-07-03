Mexico City.- Will Reeve, ABC journalist and son of acclaimed actor Christopher Reeve, will have a cameo in the upcoming Superman film directed by James Gunn.

According to Variety, Will Reeve was spotted filming the movie in Cleveland, Ohio, and sources close to the film confirmed that the journalist is participating in one of the most important scenes of the film that has been causing a stir for months.

The son of the late actor will play a television news reporter, something close to his real life, as he has been a journalist and correspondent for ABC News for years.

Christopher Reeve catapulted his success in the seventh art after starring as this superhero from 1987 until he fell from a horse in 1995 and was left paralyzed.

After this accident, the actor dedicated himself to raising millions of dollars for scientific research.

Superman stars David Corenswet as Superman, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor. The film is set to be released on July 11, 2025.