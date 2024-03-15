'Smallville' is a 2001 series that tells the daily life of a young Clark Clent (superman). This character was played by the actor Tom Welling and his characterization was highly praised by critics at the time. Likewise, the success of the program expanded so much that it lasted ten years on television.

It should be noted that 'Smallville' had the participation of prominent actors and, in its second season, they decided to have the presence of the historic Christopher Reeve, the first 'Superman'. The production expected the actor to only stay three hours, but something happened and Reeve insisted on staying longer. What happened?

How did Christopher Reeve get to act in 'Smallville'?

Tom Welling He recalled the moment with Christopher Reeve during a reunion with the cast of 'Smallville' at New York Comic Con. Welling commented that, at the beginning, the production had planned for Reeve to record only his lines and for his stay to be only three hours. However, this was not the case, since, as Welling revealed, Reeve did not want to leave and insisted on staying to record it personally with the protagonist. “He was only supposed to be there for about three hours, but I think he stayed for six and a half. She was like 'I don't want to leave'. The idea was that he would shoot all of his takes and leave, and I would shoot all of mine with someone else. But he wanted to stay with me! He got to the point where the nurse would tell him 'I'm going to call the police.' And he 'by whom?' and she 'For you! You're done, you can't be here anymore!' He just wanted to be there. He came out great and the story was fantastic,” he expressed.

What did Christopher Reeve say to Tom Welling?

Tom Welling He also detailed that the first 'Superman' told him that he felt happy that he was the new hero at that time. “'I'm glad you're the next Superman,' he told me, but I refuted that I'm not, that I play Clark Kent. And he told me 'Well, you should'”, he pointed.

What was the plot of 'Smallville'?

The series tells the adventures of a young Clark Kent in the imaginary town of Smallville, Kansas, before his transformation into Superman. The first four seasons focus on Clark and his classmates during their high school years.

What was the end of 'Smallville' like?

The season concludes with a final confrontation between Clark Kent and Lex Luthor at the Fortress of Solitude, which Lex ends up destroying. The remains of the fortress collapse on them.

On the other hand, in season 11 of 'Smallville', the figures of Bruce Wayne as Batman and Barbara Gordon as Nightwing are finally introduced. To follow tradition, both heroes clash, but ultimately choose to collaborate.

Christopher Reeve and Tom Welling in 'Smallville'./ Photo: Warner Bros. capture.

