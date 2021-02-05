The award-winning artist played multiple characters, including Captain von Trapp in the musical “The Rebel Novice.” He died this Friday, February 5, at the age of 91, when he was at his home in Connecticut, USA, according to his advisor Lou Pitt. Mourning in the world of cinema.

“Chris was an extraordinary man who deeply loved and respected his profession with excellent old-fashioned manners, self-deprecating humor and the music of words,” Pitt described the Canadian-born actor.

The cause of Plummer’s death is not yet known. The only information that has been revealed so far is that he died at his home in Connecticut, United States, and next to his wife Elaine Taylor.

Plummer is one of the most remembered actors in Hollywood. He appeared in more than 100 films and was also nominated for an Oscar for his portrayal of Russian author Leo Tolstoy in 2009’s The Last Season.

His other roles range from the movie ‘The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo’ to the voice of the villain in ‘Up’. In 2019 he played the murdered mystery novelist in Rian Johnson’s crime novel, ‘Knives Out.’

File photo. Christopher Plummer arrives at the 2018 Oscar Awards ceremony. Robyn Beck AFP / Archives

In 2012 he won the Academy Award for best supporting actor for his role as Hal Fields, in the film ‘Beginners’. There Plummer played an old man who reveals his homosexuality.

With that award, he marked the history of the Oscars by becoming the oldest actor to win the award. Plummer was 82 years old. Until then, one of the longest-lived people to keep the statuette was Jessica Tandi, who was awarded as best actress for her role in ‘Driving Miss Daisy’, when she was 80 years old.

Plummer’s trajectory of more than six decades also includes plays and a Broadway work that earned him two Tony Awards. The artist also acted for television series and at the time won two Emmy Awards. The first was in 1977 for his performance in the miniseries ‘The Moneychangers’ and the second in 1994 for his narration in ‘Madeline’.

However, the defining role of Plummer’s acting career was the one he played in the film ‘The Rebel Novice’ (The Sound Of Music, in its original name). At the time, the film eclipsed ‘Gone With the Wind’ (1939) as the highest-grossing film in history, and Plummer was noted for his figure as Captain von Trapp.

Several Hollywood idols said goodbye to Plummer and remembered the steps of the actor. Actor Chris Evans said on his Twitter account that “few careers have as much longevity and impact” as that of his deceased colleague. And Elijah Wood, remembered for his role as Frodo in ‘The Lord of the Rings’, referred to Plummer as a “legend.”

Christopher Plummer beguiled audiences across generations in memorable roles from Captain von Trapp in “The Sound of Music” to Harlan Thrombey in “Knives Out.” He worked steadily for 60+ years, winning a Best Supporting Actor Oscar in 2012 for “Beginners.” He will be missed. pic.twitter.com/Mu6KRJTk7P – The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 5, 2021

The Academy also honored the actor and said on his Twitter account that Plummer “captivated audiences of several generations in memorable roles from Captain von Trapp in” The Rebel Novice “to Harlan Thrombey in” Knives Out. ” constant for more than 60 years, winning an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor in 2012 for ‘Beginners’. He will be missed. “

