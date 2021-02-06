This Friday, February 5, friends and family of Christopher Plummer expressed their grief after the death of the veteran actor.

After it was announced in the media that the protagonist of The Rebel Novice had died, Hollywood actors and actresses spoke up to regret his departure.

So too, the Academy He shared a message on his social networks with a brief review of his artistic career.

Christopher Plummer captivated audiences for generations in memorable roles from Captain Von Trapp in The rebel novice to Harlan Thrombey in Knives out. He worked steadily for more than 60 years, winning an Oscar for best supporting actor in 2012 for Beginners. He will be missed ”, was the publication text.

Hollywood mourns death of Christopher Plummer

Stars of the film industry, such as Julie Andrews and Chris Evans, expressed their sadness at the news of the veteran interpreter.

“The world has lost an accomplished actor and I lost a dear friend. I treasure the memories of our work and all the love and fun we shared over the years. My heart and condolences go out to his lovely wife Elaine and daughter Amanda, ”wrote the actress.

“This is really heartbreaking. What an incredible loss. Few careers have such longevity and impact. One of my favorite memories of Knives out was playing the piano together at the Thrombey house between montages (of sets). He was a charming man and a legendary talent ”, wrote the interpreter of Captain America.

Josehp Gordon-Levitt It was also expressed by the death of the actor. “Christopher Plummer … one of the greats,” he wrote.

