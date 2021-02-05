The famous actor Christopher Plummer He died at the age of 91 at his home in Connecticut, United States, this Friday, February 5. The protagonist of the famous movie The rebel novice and Oscar winner had a long career in film.

His wife, Elaine Taylor, confirmed the unfortunate news to the international media. For his part, Lou Pitt, his friend and manager, expressed his deep sorrow for the departure of the star of Hollywood.

“Chris was an extraordinary man who deeply loved and respected his profession with excellent old-fashioned manners, a self-deprecating humor and musicality in his words. It was a national treasure that deeply enjoyed its Canadian roots. Through his art and his humanity, he touched all of our hearts, and his legendary life will endure for all generations to come. He will be with us forever, ”said Lou Pitt.

