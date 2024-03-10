Director Christopher Nolan won an Oscar for the drama “Oppenheimer”

British and American director Christopher Nolan received an Oscar for directing the film Oppenheimer. The 96th awards ceremony took place in Los Angeles, broadcast ABC TV channel.

The drama “Oppenheimer” was nominated in 13 categories, of which it won in seven. The film was recognized as the best for acting and camera work, directing, editing and music.

The drama “Oppenheimer” also received the US Academy Award “Oscar” in the category “Best Film of the Year”.

The film “20 days in Mariupol” by Ukrainian director Mstislav Chernov won an Oscar in the category “Best Documentary Feature Film”. The award among foreign films was given to the British film “Zone of Interest”.