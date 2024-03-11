¡The 2024 Oscar for best director goes to Christopher Nolan for 'Oppenheimer''! Nobody could beat the streak of the filmmaker, who established himself in this precious category and won his first individual statuette from the Academy. Nolan beat Martin Scorsese, Hayao Miyazaki and other nominees.

On Sunday, March 10, from the United States, the ceremony of the most famous film awards was broadcast live, in which 'Oppenheimer' It swept again, just like in other events of the season.

Christopher Nolan's first Oscar

This Sunday, March 10, was a special date for Christopher Nolan, as it marked the first Oscar for the filmmaker in his entire career. In 2018 he also competed in the best director category, but lost to Guillermo del Toro, winner of 'The Shape of Water'. Now, with great emotion, the artist went up to the stage to receive the award from him.

Who was nominated for best director at the 2024 Oscars?

Christopher Nolan faced tough competition for the best director category with several film experts, who have even been winners in the past. Some of them were:

Yorgos Lanthimos for ' Poor Things'

Justine Triet for 'Anatomy of a Fall'

Martin Scorsese for 'The Flower Moon Killers'

Jonathan Glazer for 'The Zone of Interest'.

Did Christopher Nolan also win 'best film' at the 2024 Oscars?

In addition to taking the statuette for best director, Christopher Nolan returned to the Oscars stage after 'Oppenheimer' was crowned the best film of the entire ceremony and thus surpassed all his rivals in the competition.

During his speech, the filmmaker praised his entire team working on the production of 'Oppenheimer' and “everyone who has believed” in him. In addition, Nolan gave a few words of gratitude to his wife, the film's producer Emma Thomas, and his children for understanding his rigorous work.

The favorite film of the night came with 13 nominations and took home 7 awards after beating 'American Fiction', 'Anatomy of a Fall', 'Barbie', 'Maestro', 'Those Who Stay', 'The Killers of the moon', 'Poor creatures', 'Zone of interest' and 'Past lives'.

What other awards did Nola win this year?

Christopher Nolan had already been one of the favorites to win the Best Director category. He had won the Author's Guild Award, the Golden Globe, the Critics Choice and the Bafta. He only needed the Oscar to round out the awards season and, just as the bets predicted, in the last hours he won the coveted statuette.

It should be noted that this is his first Academy Award. From his first film for Hollywood, 'Following' to his great success of 'Tenet', Nolan had had the opportunity to be part of the list of winners until now.