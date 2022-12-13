After the commented “Tenet”, whose plot confused even Quentin Tarantino, Christopher Nolan is ready to return to theaters with a new large-scale project and from another studio. Is about “Openheimer”a film that will star cillian murphy and that now it will reach different parts of the world thanks to Universal Studios, after the director broke long-standing ties with Warner Bros.

The filmmaker’s fans are looking forward to the release of the feature film (July 21, 2023); and not only for seeing a renowned cast bringing a fascinating story to fiction, but also for the visual spectacle that the trajectory of its director promises to deliver.

Cillian Murphy will play J. Robert Oppenheimer, the father of the atomic bomb. Photo: Universal Pictures.

Nuclear bomb in “Oppenheimer”

It is no secret to anyone that Nolan is one of the most sought-after filmmakers on the market and this is reflected in the awards and box office success that his work generates. Part of the good reception he gets is for his way of capturing explosive sequences without the need for CGI.

But if we take into account that the tape will bring us closer to who is considered the father of the atomic bomb, how will Nolan not resort to CGI and still manage to represent this high-voltage narrative?

Christopher Nolan recreated a nuclear explosion for Oppenheimer. Photo: Universal Pictures

“I think that recreating the Trinity test (the first detonation of a nuclear weapon, in New Mexico) without using computer graphics was a great challenge. Andrew Jackson – my visual effects supervisor, I hired him at the beginning – was studying how we could do many of the visual elements of the film in a practical way, ”said the director, in an interview with Total Film (via Variety).

“From representing quantum dynamics and quantum physics to the Trinity test itself, to recreating, with my team, Los Alamos on a New Mexico plateau with some extraordinary weather conditions, many of which were necessary for the film, in terms of of the very harsh conditions that were there… There were enormous practical challenges”, he added.