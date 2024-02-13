With less than a month to go before the Oscars, Christopher Nolan and the Oppenheimer film are emerging as favorites to win the Academy Awards. Over the weekend, the filmmaker won the Directors Union of the United States (DGA).

Nolan had been nominated four previous times with films like Dunkirk, but This is the first time he has triumphed in his union. He competed in the category with Martin Scorsese for Killers of the Flower Moon, Yorgos Lanthimos for Poor Things, Alexander Payne for The Holdovers and Greta Gerwig for Barbie.

How much does it coincide with the Oscars? In USA They consider that the results of the DGA are “a reliable reference” as a prelude to the Academy awards. “The guild's voting body consists of more than 19,000 members, nearly double the total membership of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences,” states an article in the Los Angeles Times.

YOU CAN SEE: Sylvester Stallone wants Ryan Gosling as 'Rambo': If I leave the character, I will pass it on to him

The majority of coincidences with the Oscar voting have occurred in the last decade “with the exception of 2020,” says The Guardian, since Sam Mendes won the Directors Guild award for 1917, but lost to Bong Joon-ho for Parasite at the Academy Awards.

Although it is a favorite, the press outlet winks at the questions towards the Academy because the filmmaker Celine Song was chosen as the winner of the first feature film award for Past Lives, but was not nominated for the Oscar. The film that is nominated for the best film statuette “was named the best of 2023 by The Guardian film critics, although, like Greta Gerwig (for Barbie), it did not achieve a nomination.”

With the film starring Cillian Murphy, Nolan has won the Golden Globe and the Critics Choice in the same category. Final Oscar voting begins February 22 and Oppenheimer has 13 nominations.

In other Directors Guild awards, best drama series was won by Peter Hoar for the episode 'Long Long Time' of 'The Last of Us' and best comedy series was won by Christopher Storer for the episode 'Fishes' of 'The Bear'. '. The best documentary was directed by Mstyslav Chernov: 20 Days in Mariupol.

#Christopher #Nolan #Oscar