Christopher Nolan is one of the most acclaimed directors in cinema and by critics. His work in each film is remarkable and always has successful results. 'Oppenheimer', his most recent film, grossed $950 million at the global box office and not only that, but his actors are also among the most mentioned at each award ceremony.

However, Christopher Nolan has demonstrated its interest in a film genre, with little recognition, that could be adequately exploited. The filmmaker declared, at a British Film Institute event, his opinion on horror films.

What did Christopher Nolan say about the horror genre?

Christopher Nolan, at a British Film Institute event, commented that he feels attracted to the horror genre and that he would even like to direct a project with that nuance at some point. The filmmaker considers that more themes such as desolation and abstraction could be developed in this type of film. However, Nolan also mentioned that he doesn't have anything in mind yet. “I think it is an interesting genre from a cinematographic point of view, It is also one of the few genres for which studios make a lot of films, and they are films that have a lot of desolation, a lot of abstraction. They have many qualities that Hollywood is reluctant to include in films, but it is a genre that is allowed to do so,” he said.

What films has Christopher Nolan directed?

Christopher Nolan He has directed different types of films, each one has been success after success. Nolan made the trilogy 'The Dark Night', 'The Prestige', 'Inception', 'Interstellar', 'Dunkirk', 'Tenet' and 'Oppenheimer'. Nolan's cinematographic works usually focus on concepts related to knowledge and metaphysics, analyzing aspects such as ethics, the perception of time, as well as the flexibility and construction of people's memory and identity.

Where can I watch Christopher Nolan movies?

The movies of Christopher Nolan, such as the 'Batman' trilogy or 'The Dark Knight', are available on HBO MAX. So far, his other films are not available on other platforms. However, 'Oppenheimer' will also be available on HBO MAX in a few months.

How many BAFTA Awards did Christopher Nolan win?

Christopher Nolan won his first BAFTA award for best director thanks to 'Oppenheimer', while Cillian Murphy won the best actor award for his role as J. Robert Oppenheimer, known as the creator of the atomic bomb. The actor has shown in several interviews his gratitude to Nolan.

Christopher Nolan received 7 awards for his film 'Oppenheimer' at the BAFTA 2024. Photo: YouTube screenshot

