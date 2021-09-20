Christopher Nolan already has a new project, a look at the creation of the atomic bomb and his esteemed father, J. Robert Oppenheimer, a theoretical physicist and professor of physics at the University of California.

But before entering the project, for which there is already a script, it is convenient to go by parts. Nolan, except on two occasions (‘The Final Trick’ that Disney produced, and ‘Interstellar’, which was from Paramount), had always been faithful to Warner. But the filmmaker was very upset with the successive delays that the studio subjected the premiere of ‘Tenet’, making him responsible for the relative failure of the box office. But when Warner announced last year that all his films would be released simultaneously in theaters and on HBO Max, the studio’s platform, which Nolan called “the worst streaming service,” relations were severely broken, and Nolan has signed for the Universal for your new movie.

The film that Nolan is about to shoot, and that has not yet had a title or cast (with the exception of the Irish Cillian Murphy, a repeater in the filmmaker’s career, as one of the main interpreters). It will narrate the gestation and achievement of the first atomic bombs that were used in Hiroshima and Nagasaki, created by J. Robert Oppenheimer. The subject is not new for the cinema. Roland Joffé premiered in 1989 ‘Creators of Shadows’, starring Paul Newman, on the same theme.

Physicist and professor J. Robert Oppenheimer, was responsible for the Manhattan Project, which sought to achieve the atomic bomb before the Nazis. The first test with the nuclear weapon took place in New Mexico, in 1945, and a few months later, the United States decided to drop two more on the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki in August 1945. The Hiroshima bomb immediately caused the deaths of more than 120,000 people out of a population of 450,000, causing another 70,000 injuries and destroying the city almost entirely. Oppenheimer, seeing how his creations had killed thousands of innocents, became an objector to nuclear weapons and advocated their control, which earned him to be classified as a “traitor” by the US military apparatus. He died at age 62 of lung cancer, in 1967.

Although there is no more information about Nolan’s new project, his contract with Universal can give us some clues: It will have a budget of 100 million dollars and will require numerous digital effects and long months of shooting. In addition, it is known that the filming will take place throughout 2022, that Nolan will have the last decision on the final assembly, and that its premiere, at the earliest, will take place in the last quarter of 2023. Nolan has demanded an exhibition window between 90 and 120 days from its release in theaters until the film can be seen on a platform, instead of the current 45, which seems to have become standard during the pandemic.

Nolan has also demanded that Universal not release any other title during the three weeks following the filmmaker. And the so-called ‘first dollar gross’, the right of the director to take percentages of the gross collection of the film from the day of the premiere, without waiting for the studio to start receiving benefits, something that is only granted to the largest .