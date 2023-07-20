Christopher Nolan directs the story about the physicist who led the Manhattan Project in 1945, Robert Oppenheimer, who later repeated a line from the Hindu text Bhagavad Gita to refer to the first test of the atomic bomb: “I have become death, the destroyer of worlds. The film was based on what historians Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin wrote in their 2005 biography American Prometheus. “I thought it was one of the best scripts I’d ever read. It was something unique because it was written in the first person. I realized that this film was going to be a great responsibility and a great challenge”, the actor responded to Europa Press. cillian murphywho puts himself in Oppenheimer’s shoes.

The director maintained that the story of the invention of the atomic bomb told in the film could be a “warning” in times of the use of artificial intelligence (AI). “The irruption of new technologies is something that constantly happens in our lives and many times they carry fear for what they may bring,” he told the press in Paris. Along with the satire on Barbie, Oppenheimer is one of the most anticipated releases of the year, lasting three hours and opening today.

“The Epic of the atomic bomb Nolan’s is flawed but extraordinary. It goes back and forth in time, giving us Oppenheimer’s beginnings as a lonely and unhappy young scientist, electrified by new developments in quantum mechanics, the young leftist who never became a member of the Communist Party, but anti-fascism galvanized his desire to develop the bomb before the Nazis.

And it is that there is talk of a certain ambiguity in Oppenheimer’s statements. While his friends pointed out that he was sorry, according to historians, before the attack on Hiroshima, he was obsessed with proper functioning of the bomb: “You shouldn’t drop it in the rain or fog… Don’t let it go off too high. The figure set is just right.”

Perhaps for this reason the filmmaker continued to address a topic that worries the industry, the use of AIand compared it to the atomic bomb.

“AI researchers refer to the present moment as a moment oppenheimer. They are interested in this story because it provides reference points about the scope of their responsibility, about what they have to do. Some say that the existence of the atomic weapon may have brought stability to the world. Personally, I don’t find it all that reassuring, but it shows that there is no simple answer to the dilemmas such a discovery poses. I don’t believe it. It is a warning. It shows the dangers,” he stated.

For his part, Matt Damon, who plays General Leslie Groves, weighed in. “We talked for hours with Christopher and I told him how my fear then receded, sort of into oblivion. It is as if the Cold War had ended and my brain had played a trick on me and said ‘okay, let’s put that aside, we don’t have to worry about it anymore’, which is absurd”, he asserted about the conflict in Ukraine. “It became the most important thing on our minds,” he added.

