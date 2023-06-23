13 years after the premiere of Inception, director Christopher Nolan finally explains the true meaning and his intention of the ambiguous ending. Many of Nolan’s films are mystifying in their own unique way, but perhaps none more than Inceptionhis film about a robbery that takes place on multiple levels of dreams.

The film famously ends with Cobb, played by Leonardo DiCaprio, apparently reunited with his family, but it’s unclear if it’s really happening or if it’s all taking place inside a dream. Now, Nolan has clarified his view of the ambiguous ending of Inception in an interview with Wired.

While he doesn’t reveal whether or not Cobb is dreaming, the director does reveal that, to him, that may not ultimately matter in relation to the character’s emotional journey. Below is Nolan’s full comment when asked if Inception’s ending is optimistic:

“I mean, the end of Inception, is exactly that. There is a nihilistic vision of that ending, right? But also, he has moved on and is with his children. The ambiguity is not an emotional ambiguity. It’s an intellectual ambiguity for the audience.”

When the public first meets the hero played by DiCaprio in Inception, is a man separated from his children, unable to return to them because he is wanted for his part in the death of his wife. He is not only wanted by outside forces, but his mind is also poisoned by guilt.

In order to convince his wife, Mal (Marion Cotillard), to abandon the life they had built for themselves in limbo (essentially an infinite subconscious dreamscape), Cobb instilled in her mind that their world was not real. . Though he succeeds in getting Mal out of limbo, the idea she planted in her mind clung so tightly that she ends up committing suicide in real life to escape an existence she believes is still a dream. Cobb carries this guilt with him throughout the film, which is further complicated by the fact that when he dreams of his children, he cannot see their faces, a haunting reminder of how he has abandoned them. .

After pulling off a complex, multi-layered dream theft, being “reborn” in limbo, and being cleared of his legal status, Cobb finally returns home to his children. Inception it ends with your entire emotional journey. He is free to live his life with his children, freed not only from his legal problems, but also from the thoughts and guilt that plagued him for so long. It is possible that he is dreaming at the end of Inception (although there are clues to suggest that he isn’t), but he ultimately looks away from his spinning totem because he has now found peace.

