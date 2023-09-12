Christopher Nolancurrently in theaters with his Oppenheimer, has once again made headlines as a possible name behind the camera for a new – or rather, two – films in the popular saga of James Bond.

The British director himself has repeatedly expressed his interest in the iconic secret agent born from the pen of Ian Flemingalso insisting with Barbara Broccoli, producer of the franchise, on her desire to have full creative control. In the past this would have caused a hiccup in negotiations, as in the same way as Nolan he is known for having the final say on his projects, however Broccoli’s practical approach hardly guarantees such freedom.

The director’s name is therefore back among the eligible candidatesbut it is also true that, by putting the two different visions together, the probability that a stalemate has been reached in the negotiations is quite high.

At the moment, nothing concrete is known yet about a future James Bond project, except that it might not be released before the next two years, so we reiterate that it is only a question of rumorstherefore why take everything with a grain of salt.