'He has great charisma like Tony Stark. I think him playing Iron Man is one of the most consequential casting decisions in film history. That's why I wanted to give him the opportunity to lose himself in a role, in another human being, the way great actors do.'. Christopher Nolan assured.

It should be noted that Robert Downey Jr. He is currently in the Oscar race for his role in Oppenheimer. In this film about the creator of the atomic bomb he gave life to Lewis Strauss, one of the most controversial figures in American politics.

Despite the popularity of Robert Downey Jr. after his work as Iron Man, Oppenheimer It was the first time he worked with Christopher Nolan. If these statements are anything to go by, it is likely that we will see them working together on other future projects.

What else did Christopher Nolan say in his interview?

In the same interview where he threw flowers at Robert Downey Jr., Christopher Nolan talked about his love for the movies. Fast and Furious. Although many fans of the director despise them for their quality, He thinks it's a pretty entertaining saga.

He even shared which one is his favorite of all of them: Tokyo Drift. Although he says that he loves them all in general, It seems to you that the Japanese entry has the most its own style It is also curious that this is his favorite, since it was where director Justin Lin began to take charge of the saga and began with crazier plots.

