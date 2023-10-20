













The reason Christopher Nolan believes this is because of the way it was distributed. No major studio wanted to distribute the film, so Taylor Swift directly offered it to theaters. The amount of money it is generating could change the role of studios in releasing new films. Since the profits are divided directly between the cinema and the singer, with no one in between.

‘That’s the thing. This format is a way of seeing things and sharing experiences, sharing stories, which is invaluable. If the studios didn’t want it, someone else will and that is the truth of all this‘. The filmmaker said while promoting his most recent film: Oppenheimer.

Christopher Nolan is the latest big-name director to praise Taylor Swift. In the past Guillermo del Toro did the same after watching different music videos directed by the singer. Additionally, both argue that Swift has a great eye for business and she knows very well what she wants to tell with her films. Even today’s greatest directors are Swifties.

What led Christopher Nolan to say this about Taylor Swift?

Christopher Nolan’s sayings don’t sound so exaggerated when you note what Taylor Swift achieved with The Eras Tour. The film was released on October 13 and has already raised $123,504,678 globally. Which is representing a boost for the cinema that had not had great success in the fall season.

Source: Taylor Swift Productions

As if that were not enough, its release caused other films to change their release dates in order not to compete with it.. Among these the new exorcist film and one about Elvis’s wife. It seems that no one was ready for the boom that this concert film had. Have you seen it yet?

