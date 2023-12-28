While today we associate the character of Kratos with the voice of Christopher Judge, this was not always the case. During the original saga of god of war, this character was voiced by Terrence C. Carson, who between 2005 and 2013 was in charge of giving life to the God of War. Now, and without giving too many spoilers, Judge has revealed that he has no intention of playing a younger version of Kratosin honor of the work Carson did.

During an interview with the YouTuber known as AbdBay, Judge was asked about the possibility of playing a young version of Kratos. Although many would like to hear this, The actor has indicated that he does not plan to do so, this in respect to Carson's original work. This is what Judge commented:

“I never saw any of the scenes from the previous games [de God of War] because TC is great, and I thought it would be a disservice to try to match his voice or something, and they didn't ask for it either. From the beginning, my goal was to make it my own. They wanted it to match that character's voice a little bit, and I said, 'Of course not.' I love this guy. That would be a slight. We are not celebrated for what we, as individuals, bring to things. That's widespread, no matter what you do. I just think it's inherently wrong to try to take over something else that someone has already established.”

Now, you're probably wondering why Judge will bring a young Kratos to life. Well, there are two reasons. The first of these, and as some surely already know, at the end of the DLC Valhalla in God of War Ragnarok we meet a young version of this characterwhich does not speak, and is only a representation of the past that Kratos has to face.

However, this is not all, since For a couple of days now, the possibility of a remastering of the original God of War trilogy has been rumored.. Although we are talking about a remastering, the possibility that Judge was in charge of the character's classic lines of dialogue was not ruled out. Unfortunately, for some, this will not be the case.

Judge has made it clear that he has no intention of playing a younger version of Kratos, so this door is more than closed. However, the possibility of hearing Carson again in a future project in the series is not ruled out. We just have to wait and see what kind of adventures Santa Monica has in store for us. On related topics, you can learn more about the remastered God of War trilogy here. Similarly, David Jaffe criticizes the current series.

Editor's Note:

Christopher Judge is a great actor, and his monologue at the end of the DLC Valhalla It was incredible. While it would be interesting to see his version of classic Kratos, I also understand him not wanting to touch someone else's work, especially when Carson did such a fantastic job at the time.

Via: AbdBay