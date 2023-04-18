Claudia Zapata She is the main villain of the entire series. “At the bottom there is room.” The antagonist has been around since the first season and has returned in the present to continue doing her thing. One of the most iconic moments on Peruvian television occurred when the character played by Ursula Boza he shot Peter (Adolfo Chuiman). The production of América TV reached 44 points and peaks of 52 in the AB sector. This scene made the enemy of the Maldini’s very hated by the audience, as well as remembered Christopher Gianotti.

YOU CAN SEE: Christopher Gianotti: how did you manage to go from being a waiter in a restaurant to working as an actor?

Fan of “In the background there is a place” launched harsh qualifications to Úrsula Boza

In an interview with Renzo Schuller for the channel Youtube “We are not TV”, Christopher Gianotti recounted a complicated episode that he lived with Úrsula Boza. “Once, in the car, we entered the Expressway. It was hot, so under the car window. Suddenly, a car passes by and a lady yells: ‘Christopher! So cute, daddy, I love you,’” the actor said.

“The lady keeps advancing, sees her and exclaims: ‘Damn, I hate you! Get off the wagon!’” she recalled. “It suddenly became a horror movie because it was serious. The woman was experiencing it and she was traumatized that Úrsula is with me in the car, ”she explained. “At any moment I would put a bullet in you,” he commented Renzo Schuller. “I had to slow down for the lady to leave,” he added. Christopher Gianotti.

#Christopher #Gianotti #recounts #time #Úrsula #Boza #insulted #killing #Peter #AFHS